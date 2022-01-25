Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Earl Sweatshirt Performs “2010” on Fallon: Watch

Off his latest album, SICK!

earl sweatshirt 2010 tonight show jimmy fallon
Earl Sweatshirt on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 25, 2022 | 10:51am ET

    Earl Sweatshirt stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (January 24th) to play “2010,” a single off his excellent new album, SICK!

    Performing against the backdrop of an animated visualizer reflecting the themes of the project, Earl was solely accompanied by producer Black Noi$e, who produced nearly half of the songs on the 10-track album. Without the aid of a backing vocal track, Earl expertly twists and turns his flow to match the atmospheric beat. Watch the replay below the jump.

    “2010” is one of three singles Earl shared in anticipation of SICK! During the lead-up to the album’s release on January 14th, he also dropped the Armand Hammer-assisted “Tabula Rasa” and spaced out “Titanic.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In Marcus Shorter’s review of SICK! for Consequence, he described the album as “a dense, thoughtful, insightful exercise in rap technique without any of the intimidation associated with those words.” Shorter added that the usually reclusive rapper “finally looks out at the rest of the world and feels something.”

    Later this month, Earl is headed out on the nationwide “ÑBA Leather World Tour” with co-headliner Action Bronson. Boldy James and 2021 Producer of the Year The Alchemist will open each show. Pick up your tickets here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

elvis costello late show stephen colbert magnificent hurt watch

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Perform "Magnificent Hurt" on Colbert: Watch

January 24, 2022

nation of language colbert across that fine line late show watch stream

Nation of Language Perform "Across That Fine Line" on Colbert: Watch

January 20, 2022

Kaytranada Intimidated her Fallon performance watch

Kaytranada and H.E.R. Perform "Intimidated" on Fallon: Watch

January 19, 2022

Japanese Breakfast on Corden

Japanese Breakfast Performs "Slide Tackle" on Corden: Watch

January 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Earl Sweatshirt Performs "2010" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale