Earl Sweatshirt Performs “2010” on Fallon: Watch

Earl Sweatshirt stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (January 24th) to play “2010,” a single off his excellent new album, SICK!

Performing against the backdrop of an animated visualizer reflecting the themes of the project, Earl was solely accompanied by producer Black Noi$e, who produced nearly half of the songs on the 10-track album. Without the aid of a backing vocal track, Earl expertly twists and turns his flow to match the atmospheric beat. Watch the replay below the jump.

“2010” is one of three singles Earl shared in anticipation of SICK! During the lead-up to the album’s release on January 14th, he also dropped the Armand Hammer-assisted “Tabula Rasa” and spaced out “Titanic.”

In Marcus Shorter’s review of SICK! for Consequence, he described the album as “a dense, thoughtful, insightful exercise in rap technique without any of the intimidation associated with those words.” Shorter added that the usually reclusive rapper “finally looks out at the rest of the world and feels something.”

Later this month, Earl is headed out on the nationwide “ÑBA Leather World Tour” with co-headliner Action Bronson. Boldy James and 2021 Producer of the Year The Alchemist will open each show. Pick up your tickets here.