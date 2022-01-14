Earl Sweatshirt Drops New Album SICK!: Stream

SICK!, the new album from Earl Sweatshirt, is here. The rapper’s fourth LP is the follow-up to his acclaimed Some Rap Songs from 2018. Listen below.

SICK! boasts production from Earl himself, alongside Black Noi$e, Rob Chambers, Theravadam, Samiyam, Alexander Spit, and The Alchemist. It also includes guest appearances from Armand Hammer and Zelooperz.

“SICK! is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” Earl said in a statement. “Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (The People Could Fly). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore.”

He continued: “A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. these songs are what happened when I would come up for air.” Stream SICK! on Apple Music or Spotify below.

This month, Earl kicks off his co-headlining tour with Action Bronson, featuring support from Boldy James and The Alchemist. Grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.

SICK! Artwork:

SICK! Tracklist:

01. Old Friend

02. 2010

03. SICK!

04. Vision (feat. Zelooperz)

05. Tabula Rasa (feat. Armand Hammer)

06. Lye

07. Lobby (Int)

08. God Laughs

09. Titanic

10. Fire in the Hole

