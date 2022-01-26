Echo & The Bunnymen’s Will Sergeant on Post-Punk’s Early Days and Creating the Riff to “The Killing Moon”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Will Sergeant sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his autobiography, Bunnyman, which tells his story from childhood up until Echo & The Bunnymen began making their first full album.

The guitarist discusses how WWII and the Cold War had a strong influence on his coming-of-age and the music that he would create, pop culture’s importance in the last century, and how artists create their own mythology.

Sergeant also tells us about accidentally coming up with the riff to “The Killing Moon,” helping to create post-punk from punk, his distaste for the Echo & The Bunnymen’s most recent album, and his plans for two more books that would take fans through the band’s breakthrough success.

Listen to Will Sergeant discuss Bunnyman and more via the player above or the YouTube embed below.