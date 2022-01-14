Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Eddie Vedder Shares New Single “Brother the Cloud”: Stream

The Pearl Jam's new solo album features appearances from Elton John, Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder, Chad Smith, and Vedder's late father

eddie vedder brother the cloud new single stream
Eddie Vedder, photo by Danny Clinch
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 14, 2022 | 12:02am ET

    Eddie Vedder has released “Brother the Cloud,” the latest preview of his upcoming solo album, Earthling. Take a listen below.

    “If I could wish, wish it away/ I would bleed on my knees and pray/ If I could give all that I have/ To bring him back today/ These are the dreams, sad as it seems/ I’m always wide awake,” he wails over boisterous electric guitar on the mournful tune.

    “Brother the Cloud” follows previously released singles “Long Way” and “The Haves.” Earlier this week, the Pearl Jam frontman shared the full 13-song tracklist for Earthling, which also includes cuts like “Fallout Today,” “Rose of Jericho” and “Mrs. Mills.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Vedder also recently divulged some of the big name guests who appear on the album, including Sir Elton John, Sir Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Josh Klinghoffer. To close out the album, Vedder included archival recordings of his late father singing.

    “I carried that disc around for two, three months in my suitcase, not ready to hear it,” Vedder said of his father’s recordings in an interview with Mojo. “Finally, I got the guts, and after a couple bottles of wine played it one night in Argentina. And he was good. It was incredible – like he left a message for me.”

    “I thought of [Earthling] like a setlist – by the end, that’s when you start bringing out special guests… We had Stevie and Elton, Ringo was an incredible addition… and then my pop gets to be on a record with those guys, which is not too shabby.”

    Advertisement

    In support of the album, Vedder will hit the road with The Earthlings, his all-star backing band featuring Smith, Klinghoffer, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chane, Andrew Watt, and Glen Hansard. The tour kicks off in early February, and tickets can be purchased here.

    Earthling Tracklist:
    01. Invincible
    02. Long Way
    03. Power of Right
    04. Brother the Cloud
    05. Fallout Today
    06. The Dark
    07. The Haves
    08. Good and Evil
    09. Rose of Jericho
    10. Try
    11. Picture
    12. Mrs. Mills
    13. On My Way

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

earl sweatshirt new album sick stream

Earl Sweatshirt Drops New Album SICK!: Stream

January 14, 2022

Jack White

Jack White Releases New Single "Love Is Selfish": Stream

January 14, 2022

cat powers covers album stream

Cat Power Releases New Album Covers: Stream

January 14, 2022

caprisongs review fka twigs

FKA twigs Unveils New Mixtape CAPRISONGS: Stream

January 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eddie Vedder Shares New Single "Brother the Cloud": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale