Eels on Reconnecting with John Parish for Extreme Witchcraft and 20 Years of Souljacker

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Eels frontman E catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Extreme Witchcraft, an album that arrives just over a year from 2020’s Earth to Dora.

Related Video

The indie rock legend tells us about working with John Parish for the first time since 2001’s Souljacker, and how this new album can be looked at as a continuation of that record on its 20th anniverasry. He also touches on taking some inspiration from ’70s soul, and how the lyrics look at mortality, aging, and how we consider ourselves.

Advertisement

E also looks back to the early 2000’s to remember fan reactions to his musical turn, as well as the 30th anniversary of his major label debut, A Man Called E. He also revisits getting signed in 1992 before he had ever performed live, and being the opener for Tori Amos that year.

Listen to Eels discuss Extreme Witchcraft via the player above or via YouTube below. Then make sure you like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

Also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.