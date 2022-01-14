Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Eels on Reconnecting with John Parish for Extreme Witchcraft and 20 Years of Souljacker

E also takes us back to being the opener for Tori Amos in 1992

kyle meredith with eels extreme witchcraft souljacker john parish podcast
Kyle Meredith With Eels, photo by Gus Black
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
January 14, 2022 | 12:08pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Eels frontman E catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Extreme Witchcraft, an album that arrives just over a year from 2020’s Earth to Dora.

    Related Video

    The indie rock legend tells us about working with John Parish for the first time since 2001’s Souljacker, and how this new album can be looked at as a continuation of that record on its 20th anniverasry. He also touches on taking some inspiration from ’70s soul, and how the lyrics look at mortality, aging, and how we consider ourselves.

    Advertisement

    E also looks back to the early 2000’s to remember fan reactions to his musical turn, as well as the 30th anniversary of his major label debut, A Man Called E. He also revisits getting signed in 1992 before he had ever performed live, and being the opener for Tori Amos that year.

    Listen to Eels discuss Extreme Witchcraft via the player above or via YouTube below. Then make sure you like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

    Also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

janis ian nina simone kmw photo by gerard viveiros

Janis Ian on Her Complicated Friendship with Nina Simone and Resisting a Male-Dominated Industry

January 12, 2022

dave holmes waiting for impact podcast kyle meredith with credit exactly right

Dave Holmes on Rediscovering the Lost '90s for His Waiting for Impact Podcast

January 10, 2022

courtney barnett kyle meredith photo by Mia Mala McDonald

Courtney Barnett: "When You Decide That There're Rules, That's When it Becomes Hard"

January 7, 2022

kevin morby hamilton leithauser kmw

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser on Characters in Their Songs, Demoitis, and Fear-Based Exercise

January 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eels on Reconnecting with John Parish for Extreme Witchcraft and 20 Years of Souljacker

Menu Shop Search Sale