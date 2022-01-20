Menu
Elton John Debuts “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” on Resumed Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour: Video + Setlist

He performed the track sans collaborator Dua Lipa during the return of his long-delayed trek

elton john cold heart pnau remix live solo farewell yellow brick road tour new orleans watch
Elton John, photo by Ben Gibson/Rocket Entertainment
January 20, 2022 | 1:56pm ET

    Elton John returned to the stage on Wednesday night, continuing his long-delayed Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in front of a sold-out audience at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center. The triumphant show was more than just a mere return to form, however. The pop icon used the moment to change up his setlist, debuting his smash hit single “Cold Heart” live between “Saturday’s Alright For Fighting” and “Your Song.”

    Last fall, the Dua Lipa-assisted single “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” gave John quite a resurgence on the charts by landing at No. 32 on the Hot 100 a full 50 years and 10 months after “Your Song” first peaked at No. 38 in the fall of 1970, breaking the Billboard record for the longest span of Top 40 hits previously held by Michael Jackson. Earlier this month, it became John’s first Top 10 entry in nearly 24 years.

    Watch a fan-shot clip of John crooning “Cold Heart” below, followed by the full setlist. The tour will continue this weekend with two back-to-back nights in Houston, Texas. Snag tickets to the remaining dates here.

    Related Video

    In October, the singer released his fifth collaborative album, The Lockdown Sessions. To celebrate, he threw the “Ultimate Zoom” featuring collaborators and pals like Lipa, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, and Years & Years, inadvertently subjecting fans to the ultimate PTSD of all the Zoom calls they endured throughout lockdown.

    Setlist:
    Bennie and the Jets
    Philadelphia Freedom
    Border Song
    Tiny Dancer
    Have Mercy on the Criminal
    Rocket Man
    Take Me to the Pilot
    Someone Saved My Life Tonight
    Levon
    Candle in the Wind (solo)
    Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
    Burn Down the Mission
    Sad Songs (Say So Much)
    Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
    The Bitch Is Back
    I’m Still Standing
    Crocodile Rock
    Saturday’s Alright for Fighting
    Cold Heart (solo)
    Your Song
    Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Current story

Elton John Debuts "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" on Resumed Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour: Video + Setlist

