Elton John returned to the stage on Wednesday night, continuing his long-delayed Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in front of a sold-out audience at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center. The triumphant show was more than just a mere return to form, however. The pop icon used the moment to change up his setlist, debuting his smash hit single “Cold Heart” live between “Saturday’s Alright For Fighting” and “Your Song.”

Last fall, the Dua Lipa-assisted single “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” gave John quite a resurgence on the charts by landing at No. 32 on the Hot 100 a full 50 years and 10 months after “Your Song” first peaked at No. 38 in the fall of 1970, breaking the Billboard record for the longest span of Top 40 hits previously held by Michael Jackson. Earlier this month, it became John’s first Top 10 entry in nearly 24 years.

Watch a fan-shot clip of John crooning “Cold Heart” below, followed by the full setlist. The tour will continue this weekend with two back-to-back nights in Houston, Texas. Snag tickets to the remaining dates here.

Advertisement

Related Video

In October, the singer released his fifth collaborative album, The Lockdown Sessions. To celebrate, he threw the “Ultimate Zoom” featuring collaborators and pals like Lipa, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, and Years & Years, inadvertently subjecting fans to the ultimate PTSD of all the Zoom calls they endured throughout lockdown.

Setlist:

Bennie and the Jets

Philadelphia Freedom

Border Song

Tiny Dancer

Have Mercy on the Criminal

Rocket Man

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind (solo)

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

The Bitch Is Back

I’m Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday’s Alright for Fighting

Cold Heart (solo)

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road