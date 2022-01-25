Menu
Elton John Postpones Concerts After Testing Positive for COVID-19

His two upcoming shows in Dallas will be rescheduled for a later date

Elton John, photo by Lior Phillips
January 25, 2022 | 1:58pm ET

    The Rocketman is going to cool his jets for a while. As Sir Elton John revealed in his Instagram stories, he’s tested positive for COVID-19, and has been forced to postpone two upcoming shows on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.”

    “I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas,” he wrote. “Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend. As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!”

    Those with tickets to the two Dallas shows will be contacted soon with new dates. Check out his full statement below.

    John returned to the stage earlier this month with a show at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Arena, performing songs new and old, including cuts from his 2021 collaborative album, The Lockdown Sessions. If you’re hoping to catch him on what he’s billing as his final tour, you can get your tickets here.

