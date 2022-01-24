Elvis Costello & The Imposters Perform “Magnificent Hurt” on Colbert: Watch

Coming off the recent release of The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters stopped by Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday (January 21st) to play “Magnificent Hurt.”

Spry as ever in their 60s, Costello and his band were in sync throughout the tight performance, which featured Costello shredding his way through an impressive guitar solo. Watch it below.

Colbert also sat his musical hero down for a three-part interview. In the first segment, the late night host revealed how Costello teaching him the melody to “All We Have to Do Is Dream” by The Everly Brothers helped him provide a moment of comfort for his mother toward the end of her life. In the second part, Costello recalled attending the recent London screening of Peter Jackson’s Get Back documentary with Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, the latter of which was once his close collaborator. To close out the interview, Costello shared advice for aspiring musicians. Check out all three parts below the jump.

During the promotion for The Boy Named If, Costello certainly hasn’t been shy about expressing his opinions. Last week, he mansplained why rock music has lost its appeal, telling Rolling Stone that “I usually don’t name any electric-guitar records made in the last 30 years because the beat is so square… I like things that float a bit or swing a bit — whether it’s rock ‘n’ roll or actual jazz that swings or even the way Hank Williams records lope.”

This came after the English rocker essentially lamented cancel culture in reference to his 1979 hit “Oliver’s Army,” which contains the lyrics “Only takes one itchy trigger/ One more widow, one less white n****.” While defending the historical context, Costello vowed to retire it from live sets and requested radio stations stop playing it rather than censoring the N-word.

The Boy Called If marks the follow-up to Costello’s 2020 album, Hey Clockface. Back in September, Costello released Spanish Model, a re-recorded, Spanish-language version of 1978’s This Year’s Model, and the Audible Original How to Play the Guitar and Y.

