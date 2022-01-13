EMBARGOED: Coheed and Cambria Announce New Album, ‘Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind’

After months of teasing, Coheed and Cambria have announced the details of their much-anticipated new album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. The 13-track record will arrive May 27th.

Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind was produced by the band’s own Claudio Sanchez and Zakk Cervini. The album will feature the recently released singles “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)” and “Shoulders,” the latter of which scored the band their highest-charting radio single to date inside the top 10 at active rock radio.

Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind is the second installment of the five-part “Vaxis” arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces and their mysterious new addition, according to a statement.

The set’s limited edition deluxe box set features a 96-page illustrated hardcover novel A Window of the Waking Mind, which was developed by Sanchez and written by his wife Chondra Echert, with artwork by Chase Stone. Other goodies include an exclusive Quintillan Speaker Containment Unit Lamp, three-panel fold out poster of expanded album cover art and the A Window of the Waking Mind Black Card, which allows holders early access to tickets and early entry to Coheed and Cambria headlining shows.

All box sets will also arrive with a CD copy and download of Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind along with an official Certificate of Authenticity. Those who pre-order the limited edition box set before January 23rd will get autographed copies and have their name included within the pages of the accompanying illustrated hardcover novel.

Pre-orders for the album, including the special Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set, are available now via this link.

Coheed and Cambria will take the new tunes on the road this February on “The Great Destroyer Tour,” a U.S. headlining trek featuring special guests Sheer Mag. Find tour dates here.

Coheed and Cambria Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind Artwork:

Coheed and Cambria Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind Track Listi:

01. The Embers of Fire

02. Beautiful Losers

03. Comatose

04. Shoulders

05. A Disappearing Act

06. Love Murder One

07. Blood

08. The Liars Club

09. Bad Man

10. Our Love

11. Ladders of Supremacy

12. Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)

13. Window of the Waking Mind

