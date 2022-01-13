EMBARGOED: Coheed and Cambria Announce New Album, ‘Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind’

Menu
Coheed and Cambria Announce New Album, 'Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind'

Coheed and Cambria by Alexandra Gavillet
January 13, 2022 | 3:51pm ET

    After months of teasing, Coheed and Cambria have announced the details of their much-anticipated new album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. The 13-track record will arrive May 27th.

    Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind was produced by the band’s own Claudio Sanchez and Zakk Cervini. The album will feature the recently released singles “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)” and “Shoulders,” the latter of which scored the band their highest-charting radio single to date inside the top 10 at active rock radio.

    Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind is the second installment of the five-part “Vaxis” arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces and their mysterious new addition, according to a statement.

    Related Video

    The set’s limited edition deluxe box set features a 96-page illustrated hardcover novel A Window of the Waking Mind, which was developed by Sanchez and written by his wife Chondra Echert, with artwork by Chase Stone. Other goodies include an exclusive Quintillan Speaker Containment Unit Lamp, three-panel fold out poster of expanded album cover art and the A Window of the Waking Mind Black Card, which allows holders early access to tickets and early entry to Coheed and Cambria headlining shows.

    All box sets will also arrive with a CD copy and download of Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind along with an official Certificate of Authenticity. Those who pre-order the limited edition box set before January 23rd will get autographed copies and have their name included within the pages of the accompanying illustrated hardcover novel.

    Pre-orders for the album, including the special Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set, are available now via this link.

    Coheed and Cambria will take the new tunes on the road this February on “The Great Destroyer Tour,” a U.S. headlining trek featuring special guests Sheer Mag. Find tour dates here.

    Coheed and Cambria Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind Artwork:

    Coheed and Cambria – Vaxis II – Album Cover – LO

    Coheed and Cambria Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind Track Listi:

    01. The Embers of Fire
    02. Beautiful Losers
    03. Comatose
    04. Shoulders
    05. A Disappearing Act
    06. Love Murder One 
    07. Blood 
    08. The Liars Club 
    09. Bad Man
    10. Our Love
    11. Ladders of Supremacy
    12. Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)
    13. Window of the Waking Mind

