Encanto Soundtrack Unseats Adele’s 30 as No. 1 Album on Billboard 200

After six weeks atop the Billboard 200, Adele’s 30 has been toppled by the soundtrack to Encanto, the animated Disney film featuring songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Encanto earned 72,000 equivalent album units for the week ending January 6th, with streaming activity making up the majority of that sum. The two most popular songs from the soundtrack, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure,” respectively debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 50 and No. 54 last week, and are expected to climb even higher.

The film centers around the Madrigals, a family who live in a charmed place called an Encanto, hidden in the mountains of Colombia. Every child in the family has a unique gift except for one, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), who discovers the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger. On Sunday (January 9th), Encanto won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film.

The Encanto soundtrack was released on November 19th, five days ahead of the movie’s exclusive 30-day theatrical run. The film, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, debuted on Disney+ on December 24th. Its premiere on the streamer led to the renewed interest in the soundtrack, which rocketed to No. 7 on the Billboard 200 after coming in at No. 110 the week before. Per Billboard, it’s been two years since a soundtrack topped the chart; Disney’s Frozen II held the No. 1 spot for one week in December 2019.

Trailing Encanto on Billboard 200 this week are two of the biggest artists of 2021: Adele and embattled country singer Morgan Wallen. The former helped reverse a 17-year decline in CD sales, while the latter’s previous No. 1, Dangerous: The Double Album, has now spent 51 nonconsecutive weeks in the Top 10 of the chart. Wallen has hardly skipped a step after getting caught saying the N-word on camera, recently selling out most of the dates on his massive arena tour in just three weeks.