Unpacking the New Songs on ENHYPEN’s DIMENSION: ANSWER

It’s been just over a year since ENHYPEN debuted after being assembled on a competition show through BELIFT LAB. The seven members of the group — JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI — have a lot to be proud of, but perhaps the most impressive feather in their collective cap is the fact that their debut full-length album, October’s DIMENSION: DILEMMA, earned them the coveted “million-seller” title.

Now, they’ve returned today (January 10th) with a newly repackaged album, another first for the group and an encouraging sign within the fiercely competitive world of K-Pop. DIMENSION: ANSWER features three new songs, led by the aughts-inspired explosion of title track “Blessed-Cursed.”

Even with chart successes, awards, and a steadily maintained upward trajectory, ENHYPEN has been forced to grow while existing in a bubble of sorts. Late 2020 was a difficult time to debut, and the act has never had the chance to show their stuff for major live audiences — let alone tour.

“We haven’t had a chance to meet our fans abroad,” SUNGHOON shared with Consequence ahead of the new release. “We hope we can connect with our fans all over the world with our music and performances with a world tour in 2022.” While tour dates have yet to be confirmed or released, that’s an encouraging sign for ENGENEs, the group’s fandom.

Until then, stream the new project below, and learn everything you need to know about the new tracks on DIMENSION: ANSWER.