Ant-Man and the Wasp Star Evangeline Lilly Rails Against Vaccine Mandates

Evangeline Lilly, who plays Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has issued a statement railing against vaccine mandates.

Lilly recently attended an anti-mandate rally in Washington DC and posted pictures of the event on Instagram. “I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty,” she wrote, adding that she supports a movement of Canadian truckers who don’t want to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccine mandates remain divisive, with 54% of Americans saying, “Employers should require all employees to be vaccinated,” according to a recent Axios/Ipsos poll. But some of Lilly’s concerns seem to be more about what she’s afraid might happen rather than any policies being discussed. She said, “I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of violent attack,” or “arrest or detention without trial.”

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers, though it allowed a mandate for health care workers to stand. Neither Biden nor any prominent politician has called for “violent attacks” or “arrest or detention” for people who choose not to be vaccinated. Perhaps Lilly is getting sucked into conspiracy theories; after all, at the same DC rally, Robert Kennedy Jr. suggested that anti-vaxxers have it worse than Anne Frank, while also speculating about Bill Gates and 5G.

This is not the first time Lilly has used her platform to promote unhealthy behaviors around COVID-19. In 2020, she refused to quarantine during lockdowns, saying, “Some people value freedom over their lives.” She later apologized for her “dismissive, arrogant,” comments.

Lilly’s next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is expected in 2023.