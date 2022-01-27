Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ant-Man and the Wasp Star Evangeline Lilly Rails Against Vaccine Mandates

"I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything" she wrote on Instagram

evangeline lilly vaccine mandates covid-19 marvel ant-man wasp
Ant-Man and the Wasp (Disney)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 27, 2022 | 1:42pm ET

    Evangeline Lilly, who plays Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has issued a statement railing against vaccine mandates.

    Lilly recently attended an anti-mandate rally in Washington DC and posted pictures of the event on Instagram. “I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty,” she wrote, adding that she supports a movement of Canadian truckers who don’t want to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

    Vaccine mandates remain divisive, with 54% of Americans saying, “Employers should require all employees to be vaccinated,” according to a recent Axios/Ipsos poll. But some of Lilly’s concerns seem to be more about what she’s afraid might happen rather than any policies being discussed. She said, “I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of violent attack,” or “arrest or detention without trial.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this month, the Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers, though it allowed a mandate for health care workers to stand. Neither Biden nor any prominent politician has called for “violent attacks” or “arrest or detention” for people who choose not to be vaccinated. Perhaps Lilly is getting sucked into conspiracy theories; after all, at the same DC rally, Robert Kennedy Jr. suggested that anti-vaxxers have it worse than Anne Frank, while also speculating about Bill Gates and 5G.

    This is not the first time Lilly has used her platform to promote unhealthy behaviors around COVID-19. In 2020, she refused to quarantine during lockdowns, saying, “Some people value freedom over their lives.” She later apologized for her “dismissive, arrogant,” comments.

    Lilly’s next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniais expected in 2023.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tom holland andrew garfield tobey maguire spider-man no way home roundtable variety

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield Talk the "Destiny Feeling" of Spider-Man: No Way Home: Watch

January 27, 2022

Don't Look Up Song

How Don't Look Up's Apocalyptic Best Original Song Contender Got Made

January 27, 2022

nicolas cage owns a crow because he's goth

Nicolas Cage Is So "Goth" He Has a Pet Crow That Calls Him an "Ass"

January 27, 2022

china nationalists boycott matrix keanu reeves tibet

Chinese Nationalists Call for Boycott of The Matrix Resurrections After Keanu Reeves Joins Tibet Benefit Concert

January 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ant-Man and the Wasp Star Evangeline Lilly Rails Against Vaccine Mandates

Menu Shop Search Sale