Every Time I Die Break Up

After a 20-plus year career, Every Time I Die have broken up. The acclaimed metalcore and hardcore band announced on Monday (January 17th) that their last show together took place on December 11th.

The announcement came after a series of social media posts suggested a disconnect between singer Keith Buckley and the rest of the band. In a statement posted today on the social media pages of guitarist Jordan Buckley (Keith’s brother), the band’s members (minus Keith) revealed that Every Time I Die have called it a day.

In early December, the band had canceled the remaining three shows on their fall US tour, explaining that Keith had taken leave of the band to concentrate on his mental health. In response, Keith tweeted that he “overheard my own brother tell an outsider that ETID had been in talks to replace me this entire time. I thought they were my biggest supporters. But Jordan had lied. His concern was a cruel trick. Their statement is proof.”

The band somehow managed to put their differences aside for the December 11th show, but unfortunately it appears that the rift continued afterward. In their announcement today, the four members stated the following:

“Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose’s last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021. While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one. There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it’s either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we’ve been cut off to any and all communication by him himself. Every Time I Die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer. Lastly, we wouldn’t be where we are today without every single person that’s backed the band in any & all ways. While we’re extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you all will always be cherished. See you soon. Forever grateful, Andy, Jordan, Steve & Goose.”

After that statement, Keith tweeted what appears to be an official legal letter of separation on behalf of the other four members. The letter requests that the singer stop making any disparaging comments about the band and cease using the band name or logo in connection with any event. He is also asked to arrange a day and time for a meeting to discuss an amicable separation.

Every Time I Die had just released their ninth album, Radical, in October. The LP landed on Heavy Consequence‘s list of the Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2021.

See Every Time I Die’s breakup announcement and Keith’s response, as well as the video for their recent single “Post-Boredom,” below.