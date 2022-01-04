Exodus’ Gary Holt Thinks “Shitty Metallica” Mention in New Cobra Kai Season Is “Rad”

Exodus got a big mention in the new season of Netflix’s popular series Cobra Kai, although it had one character referring to the veteran thrash band as “shitty Metallica.” Nonetheless, guitarist Gary Holt is celebrating the “massive Exodus reference.”

In the scene (a minor spoiler), the character of Raymond (also known as “Stingray”) — played by Paul Walter Hauser — is confronted by a neighbor, who tells him, “Some freeloader was blaring shitty Metallica all night!” To which Stingray responds, “Yeah, that was actually Exodus’ Bonded by Blood, but it’s not your fault, you don’t know the genre.”

Holt, a longtime member of Exodus who also played guitar in Slayer’s final lineup, posted the clip on his Instagram account, writing, “RAD!! One of my favorite shows just threw a massive Exodus reference! So sick! @william_zabka, this season is EPIC!”

Holt mentioned actor William Zabka, who stars as Johnny Lawrence, the karate sensei whose love of ’80s hard rock and metal has been prevalent throughout Cobra Kai’s four seasons.

Of course, Exodus will forever be tied to Metallica, as guitarist Kirk Hammett left the former to join the latter in 1983, replacing the ousted Dave Mustaine. And metal fans will attest that Bonded by Blood is far from “shitty,” as it is long considered one the greatest thrash debuts of all time, right up there with Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All.

Exodus will be joining fellow Bay Area thrash legends Testament and Death Angel on the “Bay Strikes Back Tour” this spring, with tickets available via Ticketmaster. The outing was set to take place this past fall but was rescheduled due to COVID-19 safety concerns. However, the three bands did come together for one hometown gig in Oakland in late November (see our review and photo gallery).

Check out the Exodus reference in Cobra Kai via Gary Holt’s instagram post below.