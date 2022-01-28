Ezra Miller Threatens Ku Klux Klan Members: “I Suggest Killing Yourselves” or “We’ll Do It For You”

Ezra Miller took to social media on Thursday to share a cryptically threatening message aimed at a North Carolina faction of the Ku Klux Klan.

Referring to themself as “the Bengal Ghouls” and “the Mad Goose Wizard,” the non-binary actor shared the video speaking directly to the camera. “This is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan. Hello! First of all, how are you all doing? It’s me!” they stated. “Umm, look. If ya’ll wanna die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns. OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now, and you know what I’m talking about, and then, you know, we’ll do it for you if that’s really what you want. OK, talk to you soon, OK? Bye!”

And while the flippantly violent tone of the video had some viewers raising an eyebrow, the actor made clear with their caption that they were entirely serious, writing, “Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah.”

However, it remains unclear what actions by the KKK the star of The Flash and Justice League star seems to be referring to in the clip. Watch Miller’s video below.

This is not the first time that Miller has courted controversy. In 2020, a video caught them allegedly choking a woman. But the incident hasn’t derailed their career. Last October, we got a first look at the upcoming The Flash movie, including Michael Keaton in a Batman suit.