Failure Announce 2022 North American Tour

Failure have announced a Summer 2022 North American tour in support of their new album, Wild Type Droid.

The album dropped with little warning back in December, as the cult alt-rock trio snuck in one of 2021’s best albums at the very end of the year. Now Failure are taking the sonically rich Wild Type Droid on the road.

The journey kicks off June 2nd in San Diego, California, and runs through July 8th in Los Angeles. Be sure to get there early, as each concert will be open with a preview of an upcoming Failure documentary. You can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

“I have not been this excited to bring new material to the stage since Fantastic Planet,” Failure’s Ken Andrews said in a press release. “Prepare yourself for an out-of-body experience.”

Failure were previously documented in the 40-minute film “Golden,” which was released back in 2004 along with a collection of rare tracks and demos. A highlight of the film was candid in-studio footage of Failure recording their debut LP Comfort with Steve Albini. The forthcoming documentary will ostensibly feature even more behind-the-scenes footage from the band’s career.

You can see the full list of Failure’s 2022 North American tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Failure’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

06/03 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

06/04 – Las Vegas, CA @ Backstage Bar

06/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

06/08 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

06/09 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

06/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater

06/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s

06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

06/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

06/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

06/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room at House of Blues

06/17 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

06/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

06/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

06/24 – New York, NY @ Warsaw

06/25 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

06/26 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

06/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

06/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

06/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

07/01 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

07/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

07/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

07/06 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

07/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

07/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

