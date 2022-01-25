Failure Announce 2022 North American Tour

Failure have announced a Summer 2022 North American tour in support of their new album, Wild Type Droid.
The album dropped with little warning back in December, as the cult alt-rock trio snuck in one of 2021’s best albums at the very end of the year. Now Failure are taking the sonically rich Wild Type Droid on the road.
The journey kicks off June 2nd in San Diego, California, and runs through July 8th in Los Angeles. Be sure to get there early, as each concert will be open with a preview of an upcoming Failure documentary. You can get tickets via Ticketmaster.
“I have not been this excited to bring new material to the stage since Fantastic Planet,” Failure’s Ken Andrews said in a press release. “Prepare yourself for an out-of-body experience.”
Failure were previously documented in the 40-minute film “Golden,” which was released back in 2004 along with a collection of rare tracks and demos. A highlight of the film was candid in-studio footage of Failure recording their debut LP Comfort with Steve Albini. The forthcoming documentary will ostensibly feature even more behind-the-scenes footage from the band’s career.
You can see the full list of Failure’s 2022 North American tour dates below. Get tickets here.
Failure’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:
06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
06/03 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
06/04 – Las Vegas, CA @ Backstage Bar
06/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
06/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
06/08 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
06/09 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
06/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater
06/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s
06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
06/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
06/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
06/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room at House of Blues
06/17 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
06/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
06/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
06/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage
06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
06/24 – New York, NY @ Warsaw
06/25 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
06/26 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
06/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot
06/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
06/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
07/01 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
07/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
07/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s
07/06 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
07/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
07/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre