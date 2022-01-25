Menu
Failure Announce 2022 North American Tour

Each show will open with a preview of an upcoming band documentary

Failure (photo by Priscilla C. Scott)
January 25, 2022 | 11:13am ET

    Failure have announced a Summer 2022 North American tour in support of their new album, Wild Type Droid.

    The album dropped with little warning back in December, as the cult alt-rock trio snuck in one of 2021’s best albums at the very end of the year. Now Failure are taking the sonically rich Wild Type Droid on the road.

    The journey kicks off June 2nd in San Diego, California, and runs through July 8th in Los Angeles. Be sure to get there early, as each concert will be open with a preview of an upcoming Failure documentary. You can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    “I have not been this excited to bring new material to the stage since Fantastic Planet,” Failure’s Ken Andrews said in a press release. “Prepare yourself for an out-of-body experience.”

    Failure were previously documented in the 40-minute film “Golden,” which was released back in 2004 along with a collection of rare tracks and demos. A highlight of the film was candid in-studio footage of Failure recording their debut LP Comfort with Steve Albini. The forthcoming documentary will ostensibly feature even more behind-the-scenes footage from the band’s career.

    You can see the full list of Failure’s 2022 North American tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Failure’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:
    06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
    06/03 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
    06/04 – Las Vegas, CA @ Backstage Bar
    06/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    06/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
    06/08 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
    06/09 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
    06/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater
    06/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s
    06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
    06/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    06/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
    06/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room at House of Blues
    06/17 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
    06/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    06/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    06/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage
    06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    06/24 – New York, NY @ Warsaw
    06/25 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    06/26 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
    06/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot
    06/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    06/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
    07/01 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
    07/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    07/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s
    07/06 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
    07/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    07/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

