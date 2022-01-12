Menu
Feelin Good with Duddy Welcomes Cydeways and Answers Fans’ Questions

Duddy also drops a bombshell about the future of the podcast

feelin good with duddy 118 cydeways
Feelin Good with Duddy with Cydeways, photo courtesy of artists
Consequence Staff
January 12, 2022 | 2:45pm ET

    Listen via: Spotify | Pandora | Google | Amazon Music | iHeartRadioRSS

    This week on the Feelin Good with Duddy podcast, the guys catch up with their good friends from the band Cydeways, who also play a few songs for our listeners. Elsewhere, Duddy drops a bombshell about the future of the podcast, and the crew answers some Q&A from the Feelin Good Patreon members.

    We also have everyone’s favorite segments like Fan Watch, One Star Search, and lots more. Enjoy the show!

    Listen to the latest episode of Feelin Good with Duddy via the player above, and watch video of Cydeways’ performances below.

    Follow along with CPN for updates on all our series.

    With new episodes arriving every Wednesday, Feelin Good with Duddy finds brothers Duddy B and Jake B hanging with musicians, comedians, professional athletes, and more for chats that make you laugh and feel good!

