Feelin Good with Duddy Welcomes Cydeways and Answers Fans’ Questions

Listen via: Spotify | Pandora | Google | Amazon Music | iHeartRadio | RSS

This week on the Feelin Good with Duddy podcast, the guys catch up with their good friends from the band Cydeways, who also play a few songs for our listeners. Elsewhere, Duddy drops a bombshell about the future of the podcast, and the crew answers some Q&A from the Feelin Good Patreon members.

We also have everyone’s favorite segments like Fan Watch, One Star Search, and lots more. Enjoy the show!

Listen to the latest episode of Feelin Good with Duddy via the player above, and watch video of Cydeways’ performances below.

