Today, the Feelin Good guys (Dirty Heads’ Duddy B and brother Jake B) catch up with Herb N’ Life, the winners of the first ever “Great American Talent Show” on The Rome and Duddy Show podcast. They talk about past tour stories and life as a traveling musician, plus the band performs a three-song set live on the show, including their tracks “Kingston & Rockwell,” “Call Out,” and “Sample.”

Of course, we have all your favorite segments and a Q&A from our Patreon members. Enjoy the show!

Listen to the Herb N' Life on Feelin Good above, or watch the entire episode — including the performances — below.

