The Great American Talent Show Winners Herb N’ Life Join the Feelin Good with Duddy Podcast

They won on The Rome and Duddy Show, and now they're chilling in the Feelin Good bunker

feelin good with duddy herb n life episode 119 fgwd
Feelin Good with Duddy and Herb N’ Life, photo courtesy of artists
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
January 19, 2022 | 11:23am ET

    Listen via: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pandora | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | RadioPublic | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Today, the Feelin Good guys (Dirty Heads’ Duddy B and brother Jake B) catch up with Herb N’ Life, the winners of the first ever “Great American Talent Show” on The Rome and Duddy Show podcast. They talk about past tour stories and life as a traveling musician, plus the band performs a three-song set live on the show, including their tracks “Kingston & Rockwell,” “Call Out,” and “Sample.”

    Of course, we have all your favorite segments and a Q&A from our Patreon members. Enjoy the show!

    Listen to the Herb N’ Life on Feelin Good above, or watch the entire episode — including the performances — below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Feelin Good with Duddy wherever you get your podcasts, and also check out The Rome and Duddy Show.

    Follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on these and all our series.

    With new episodes arriving every Wednesday, Feelin Good with Duddy finds brothers Duddy B and Jake B hanging with musicians, comedians, professional athletes, and more for chats that make you laugh and feel good!

