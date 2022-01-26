Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

2022 Festival Lineups Ranked by The What Podcast

Barry and Brad take a deep dive into some recently-released lineups

the what podcast festival rankings 2022
The What Podcast Ranks 2022 Festival Lineups, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
January 26, 2022 | 2:12pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS 

    Festival fans got hit with an onslaught of lineups in the last couple of weeks, and Brad and Barry from The What podcast discuss and rank their favorites. Spoiler alert, it’s New Orleans Jazz Fest at No. 1 and then everyone else. (Get your tickets here!)

    Related Video

    But what of Coachella (tickets here)? Or less “prestigious” events like Shaky Knees (tickets here) or Boston Calling (tickets here)? And then of course there’s the biggest elephant in the room, Bonnaroo? (The What fellas may be lukewarm on Roo’s 2022 bill, but loyal Bonnaroovians can still get your tickets here.)

    Advertisement

    Listen to The What podcast’s full ranking of the major 2022 music festival lineups above, or what the entire episode via the YouTube player below.

    Make sure you like and subscribe to The What at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs, and snag the “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop; a portion of proceeds goes to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bonnaroo 2022 lineup the what podcast header

The What Podcast Reacts to the Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup

January 11, 2022

the what podcast mastodon

Moshing with Mastodon: Brann Dailor Joins The What Podcast

December 15, 2021

the what war on drugs photo by Bliss Braoudakis podcast

The War on Drugs Perform Four Songs from I Don't Live Here Anymore on The What Podcast

December 1, 2021

the what podcast astroworld bonnaroo 2022 predictions dune

The What Podcast on the Aftermath of Astroworld

November 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

2022 Festival Lineups Ranked by The What Podcast

Menu Shop Search Sale