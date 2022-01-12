Menu
FKA twigs’ 10 Best Songs

Ahead of CAPRISONGS, we're rounding up the enigmatic artist's greatest tracks

fka twigs best songs
FKA twigs, photo by @orograph/Illustration by Steven Fiche
Consequence Staff
January 12, 2022 | 2:34pm ET

    FKA twigs, born Tahliah Barnett, made a name for herself as a proponent of the avant garde. She’s a true multi-hyphenate — she’s a vocalist, she writes her music, she’s an incredible dancer, and a large part of her music video repertoire is self-directed. Regardless of the type of track she releases, FKA twigs has managed to find a way to ensure that a listener can immediately identify a piece of her work.

    She’s not afraid to explore genres and sounds, and her discography so far could be described as R&B, electronic, hyperpop, and trippy — and all of those categorizations would be true. This Friday (January 14th), she’ll be releasing a new collection of music in the form of a mixtape called CAPRISONGS. To celebrate, we’ve rounded up ten of her best tracks so far.

    Check out the list below, and scroll to the end for a playlist of all 10 tracks.

