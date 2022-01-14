FKA twigs Unveils New Mixtape CAPRISONGS: Stream

FKA twigs has released her new mixtape CAPRISONGS via Young/Atlantic Records. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

The 19-track project was preceded by lead single “Tears in the Club” with The Weeknd, as well as with the Rema-assisted “Jealousy.” The tracklist also includes collaborations with Pa Salieu (“Honda”), Daniel Caesar (“Careless”), Jorja Smith and Unknown T (“Darjeeling”), and more. twigs herself executive produced CAPRISONGS with El Guincho, working with producers like Mike Dean, Cirkut, and Warren Ellis.

Announcing CAPRISONGS on Twitter last week, the British singer-songwriter called the mixtape, “my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends,” while also pointing to her own astrological chart as part of the project’s inspiration.

Advertisement

Related Video

“CAPRISONGS… it’s bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when ur thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness my world,” twigs tweeted.

She continued: “It’s my stubborn caprisun ass telling me to work thru my pain by delivering at work, don’t think just go studio and create…my saggi moon being the enigmatic temptress craving the club, to dance and to be social and my pisce venus hot mess disastrous heart falling in love all over again but this time with music and with myself.”

In her review of CAPRISONGS for Consequence, Abby Jones said the mixtape is “perhaps the most explicit example of [twigs’] ample supply of influences, only further testifying to her status as one of the decade’s most innovative pop musicians,.”

Advertisement

CAPRISONGS marks twigs’ follow-up to MAGDALENE, one of our favorite albums of 2019. Ahead of the release, Consequence staffers ranked the 10 best songs of twigs’ enigmatic career thus far, with “Pendulum,” “Water Me,” “cellophane” and “holy terrain” all making the list.

CAPRISONGS Artwork:

CAPRISONGS Tracklist:

01. Ride the Dragon

02. Honda (feat. Pa Salieu)

03. Meta Angel

04. Tears in the Club (feat. The Weeknd)

05. Oh My Love

06. Pamplemousse

07. Caprisongs Interlude

08. Lightbeamers

09. Papi Bones (feat. Shygirl)

10. Which Way (feat. Dystopia)

11. Jealousy (feat. Rema)

12. Careless (feat. Daniel Caesar)

13. Minds of Men

14. Track Girl Interlude

15. Darjeeling (feat. Jorja Smith and Unknown T)

16. Christi Interlude

17. Thank You Song