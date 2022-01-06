Menu
FKA twigs Announces New Mixtape CAPRISONGS

Featuring The Weeknd, Jorja Smith, and Daniel Caesar

FKA twigs, photo by David Brendan Hall
January 6, 2022 | 3:51pm ET

    FKA twigs has announced her new mixtape CAPRISONGS, due out next Friday, January 14th.

    The 17-track project boasts features from Jorja Smith (“darjeeling”), Daniel Caesar (“careless”), Pa Salieu (“honda”), and more, as well as twigs’ previously released collaboration with The Weeknd titled “Tears in the Club.”  twigs herself executive produced CAPRISONGS with El Guincho, working with producers like Mike Dean, Cirkut, and Warren Ellis. See the artwork and tracklist below.

    In a press statement, twigs called CAPRISONGS “my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends.” She continued by describing the project as “bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when ur thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness. And my world: London, Hackney, Los Angeles, New York City, and Jamaica.”

    twigs first teased CAPRISONGS in October 2020, telling the Grammy Museum’s Scott Goldman she recorded a “whole album in quarantine” with El Guincho mostly done over FaceTime. The mixtape marks twigs’ follow-up to MAGDALENE, one of our favorite albums of 2019.

    She released the aforementioned “Tears in the Club” in December 2021, which was preceded by the Central Cee collaboration “Measure of a Man” for the soundtrack to The King’s Man.

    CAPRISONGS Artwork:

    CAPRISONGS Tracklist:
    01. ride the dragon
    02. honda (feat. Pa Salieu)
    03. meta angel
    04. tears in the club (feat. The Weeknd)
    05. oh my love
    06. pamplemousse
    07. caprisongs interlude
    08. lightbeamers
    09. papi bones (feat. Shygirl)
    10. which way (feat. Dystopia)
    11. jealousy (feat. Rema)
    12. careless (feat. Daniel Caesar)
    13. minds of men
    14. minds of men (outro)
    15. darjeeling (feat. Jorja Smith & Unknown T)
    16. christi interlude
    17. thank you song

