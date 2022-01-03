Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Florence Pugh’s 5 Most Iconic Roles (So Far)

In honor of her 26th birthday, we're celebrating her already epic career

Florence Pugh Best Roles
Midsommar (A24)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
January 3, 2022 | 1:26pm ET

    Happy 26th birthday to Florence Pugh! Come for the consistently bonkers acting skills, stay for the baking videos — Florence is a joy to behold no matter the project. Over the past few years, Pugh has proven that she can truly do it all, knocking it out of the park in indie darlings and massive blockbusters alike.

    After a critical breakthrough in 2016, Florence starred in three major, wildly different releases in 2019, and has only continued to captivate the screen since. It’s clear that there’s so much more in store from the actress, but, in the meantime, we’ve rounded up five of her best roles so far.

    Mary Siroky
    Contributing Editor

    05. Lady Macbeth (2016)

    Related Video

    This 2016 film was a turning point for Pugh. Her brooding performance in the titular role caught the attention of many directors, setting her on the bright upward trajectory we still see her on today. Rightly so, too — her turn as a young, unhappy wife who eventually turns violent was the kind of performance that usually comes from an actor much more experienced. It’s no wonder Pugh shines when acting opposite young actors who often earn the same kind of praise, like Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan. — M.S.

    04. Black Widow (2021)

    Advertisement

    Black Widow was Marvel’s grand cinematic foray into Phase 4 of the MCU, and though it garnered mixed results, Pugh’s introduction as Natasha Romanoff’s sister Yelena was a breath of fresh air. Playing deftly off David Harbour and Rachel Weisz, Pugh’s comedic chops are on full display in the film, even through the character’s thick Russian dialect.

    Her subsequent appearance as Yelena in the recently-released Hawkeye TV show was even more lovely, particularly in her scenes opposite Hailee Steinfeld. Pugh has proven time and again now that she can play serious, so when she loosens up and has some fun as Yelena, it’s even more gratifying. — Paolo Ragusa

    Hawkeye Episode 6 Review
     Editor's Pick
    Why Hawkeye Was the Best MCU Adventure of 2021

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Harry Potter Reunion Revelations

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: The 5 Biggest Revelations of the Reunion Special

January 1, 2022

Harry Potter Movies Ranked

Every Harry Potter Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

December 30, 2021

v bts birthday

Celebrate V of BTS's Birthday With These 10 Songs

December 30, 2021

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Every Marvel Movie and TV Show Ranked From Worst to Best

December 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Florence Pugh's 5 Most Iconic Roles (So Far)

Menu Shop Search Sale