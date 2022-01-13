Fontaines D.C. Perform “Jackie Down the Line” on Fallon: Watch

Fontaines D.C. swung by The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon virtually on Wednesday night to perform their new song “Jackie Down the Line.” Watch the replay below.

Performing from a giant empty theater, frontman Grian Chatten kicked off the song from inside a kind of wooden cage, with cone-headed stagehands swirling around him to remove the obstacle. “My friend Sally says she knows ya/ Got a funny point of view/ Says you got away with murder/ Maybe one time, maybe two/ Something happens in the morning/ When I can’t see those failing eyes/ I can’t find a good word for ya/ Does it come as a surprise?” he crooned before the drums dropped in and the band jumped into the catchy chorus.

As the roving camerawork continued, the stagehands eventually brought a large cross down through the stage to the audience and strung one of their own up on the blocky wooden structure, throwing bouquets of red roses at the band’s feet for good effect.

“Jackie Down the Line” serves as the lead single for the rising Irish post-punk act’s upcoming third album, Skinty Fia, which is slated to be released April 22nd via Partisan Records.

This spring, the quintet will cross the pond for a North American tour, which kicks off the day before their album release at Washington D.C.’s famed 9:30 Club. The 19-date trek then runs through May 18th, when it wraps with a show at The Regent Theater in L.A. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with the pre-sale starting later today.