Fontaines D.C. have a new album on the way. Skinty Fia, the Irish post-punk band’s third full-length, is set for release on April 22nd via Partisan Records. As a preview, they’ve shared its first single, “Jackie Down the Line,” and they’ve also mapped out a massive tour of North America and Europe.
Skinty Fia, which translates to “the damnation of the deer,” is an ode to Fontaines D.C.’s Irish homeland. With the band’s members having since moved away, the album acts as a meditation on turning over new leaves while still honoring your previous seasons of life.
Whereas Fontaines D.C. have leaned on a scrappy, rowdy sound in the past, “Jackie Down the Line” feels more in line with the moody indie rock of The Smiths or The Cure, implementing plenty of jangly guitars and a few “sha-la-la”s for good measure. Its music video feels gothic as well, with an abundance of flowers and an ill-fated romance.
Fontaines D.C.’s supporting tour kicks off in Europe starting in March. A newly announced North American leg follows between April and May. Check out the full schedule below, and grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster.
Fontaines D.C.’s last album was 2020’s A Hero’s Death.
Skinty Fia Artwork:
Skinty Fia Tracklist:
01. In ár gCroíthe go deo
02. Big Shot
03. How Cold Love Is
04. Jackie Down the Line
05. Bloomsday
06. Roman Holiday
07. The Couple Across the Way
08. Skinty Fia
09. I Love You
10. Nabokov
Fontaines D.C. 2022 Tour Dates:
03/20 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
03/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 3
03/23 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
03/24 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo
03/25 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik
03/27 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
03/28 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
03/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
03/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
04/01 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena
04/02 – Denmark, DK @ VEGA
04/04 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
04/05 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
04/06 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
04/08 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
04/09 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
04/10 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
04/11 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
04/21 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar
04/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/29 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar
04/30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom
05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
05/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
05/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
05/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/09 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
07/14-17 Carhaix, FR @ Vieilles Charrues
08/02-14 Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/19-20 Creuse, FR @ Check In Party
09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA