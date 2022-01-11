Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album Skinty Fia, Share “Jackie Down the Line”: Stream

They're also headed out on a worldwide tour

fontaines dc skinty fia new album jackie down the line
Fontaines D.C., photo by Filmawi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 11, 2022 | 1:00pm ET

    Fontaines D.C. have a new album on the way. Skinty Fia, the Irish post-punk band’s third full-length, is set for release on April 22nd via Partisan Records. As a preview, they’ve shared its first single, “Jackie Down the Line,” and they’ve also mapped out a massive tour of North America and Europe.

    Skinty Fia, which translates to “the damnation of the deer,” is an ode to Fontaines D.C.’s Irish homeland. With the band’s members having since moved away, the album acts as a meditation on turning over new leaves while still honoring your previous seasons of life.

    Whereas Fontaines D.C. have leaned on a scrappy, rowdy sound in the past, “Jackie Down the Line” feels more in line with the moody indie rock of The Smiths or The Cure, implementing plenty of jangly guitars and a few “sha-la-la”s for good measure. Its music video feels gothic as well, with an abundance of flowers and an ill-fated romance.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Fontaines D.C.’s supporting tour kicks off in Europe starting in March. A newly announced North American leg follows between April and May. Check out the full schedule below, and grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

    Fontaines D.C.’s last album was 2020’s A Hero’s Death.

    Skinty Fia Artwork:

    fontaines dc Skinty Fia artwork jackie down the line stream

    Skinty Fia Tracklist:
    01. In ár gCroíthe go deo
    02. Big Shot
    03. How Cold Love Is
    04. Jackie Down the Line
    05. Bloomsday
    06. Roman Holiday
    07. The Couple Across the Way
    08. Skinty Fia
    09. I Love You
    10. Nabokov

    Fontaines D.C. 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/20 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
    03/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 3
    03/23 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
    03/24 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo
    03/25 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik
    03/27 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
    03/28 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
    03/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
    03/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
    04/01 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena
    04/02 – Denmark, DK @ VEGA
    04/04 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
    04/05 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
    04/06 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
    04/08 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
    04/09 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
    04/10 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
    04/11 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
    04/21 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
    04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    04/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar
    04/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    04/29 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar
    04/30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom
    05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    05/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
    05/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
    05/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
    05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    05/09 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
    05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
    05/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
    07/14-17 Carhaix, FR @ Vieilles Charrues
    08/02-14 Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
    08/19-20 Creuse, FR @ Check In Party
    09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

cat power rescheduled 2022 tour dates north america europe

Cat Power Announces Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates

January 11, 2022

jimmy eat world dashboard confessional co-headlining tour

Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional Announce Co-Headlining Tour

January 11, 2022

megadeth lamb of god 2022 tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

January 11, 2022

Sharon Van Etten Angel Olsen and Julien Baker

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker Announce "The Wild Hearts Tour"

January 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album Skinty Fia, Share "Jackie Down the Line": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale