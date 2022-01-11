Fontaines D.C. have a new album on the way. Skinty Fia, the Irish post-punk band’s third full-length, is set for release on April 22nd via Partisan Records. As a preview, they’ve shared its first single, “Jackie Down the Line,” and they’ve also mapped out a massive tour of North America and Europe.

Skinty Fia, which translates to “the damnation of the deer,” is an ode to Fontaines D.C.’s Irish homeland. With the band’s members having since moved away, the album acts as a meditation on turning over new leaves while still honoring your previous seasons of life.

Whereas Fontaines D.C. have leaned on a scrappy, rowdy sound in the past, “Jackie Down the Line” feels more in line with the moody indie rock of The Smiths or The Cure, implementing plenty of jangly guitars and a few “sha-la-la”s for good measure. Its music video feels gothic as well, with an abundance of flowers and an ill-fated romance.

Fontaines D.C.’s supporting tour kicks off in Europe starting in March. A newly announced North American leg follows between April and May. Check out the full schedule below, and grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Fontaines D.C.’s last album was 2020’s A Hero’s Death.

Skinty Fia Artwork:



Skinty Fia Tracklist:

01. In ár gCroíthe go deo

02. Big Shot

03. How Cold Love Is

04. Jackie Down the Line

05. Bloomsday

06. Roman Holiday

07. The Couple Across the Way

08. Skinty Fia

09. I Love You

10. Nabokov

Fontaines D.C. 2022 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

03/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 3

03/23 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

03/24 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo

03/25 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik

03/27 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

03/28 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

03/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

03/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

04/01 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena

04/02 – Denmark, DK @ VEGA

04/04 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

04/05 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

04/06 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

04/08 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

04/09 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

04/10 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

04/11 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

04/21 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

04/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/29 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

04/30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom

05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

05/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/09 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

05/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

07/14-17 Carhaix, FR @ Vieilles Charrues

08/02-14 Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/19-20 Creuse, FR @ Check In Party

09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA

