Foo Fighters’ 10 Best Songs

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in December 2013 and has been updated.

Foo Fighters certainly had a hell of a 2021 — after releasing their tenth studio album Medicine At Midnight, the band reopened Madison Square Garden for full-capacity concerts, released a Bee Gees cover album as “The Dee Gees” (and trolled White Supremacists while they did it), headlined festivals all over the US, and gave everyone a much-needed dose of rock and roll.

This is, of course, just what they do — especially the band’s mastermind, Dave Grohl. We write a lot about Grohl here at Consequence, and that’s because his enthusiasm and appreciation for music is boundless, and he does it all while remaining grounded, honest, and respectable.

From his documentary on van touring and his remarkable memoir The Storyteller to his drum battle with child prodigy Nandi Bushell and the upcoming Foo Fighters horror project Studio 666, Grohl is truly living his best life, always inviting us to join the party along the way.

In celebration of Grohl’s 53rd birthday today (January 14th), we’ve updated our definitive list of the best Foo Fighters tracks of all time. In all of these songs is Dave Grohl’s heart, soul, and of course, his full-throated roar.

Check out the list below, and scroll to the end for a playlist of all 10 tracks.

— Paolo Ragusa