Foo Fighters Head to Fraggle Rock on New Song “Fraggle Rock Rock”: Stream

Dance your cares away because Foo Fighters have released their new Fraggle Rock-inspired single, the appropriately titled “Fraggle Rock Rock.” It appears on the soundtrack to Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, which premiered on Apple TV+ today.

Dave Grohl and co. are clearly having the time of their lives on the irresistibly catchy tune, wailing, “‘Cause everybody here gotta shout till we all break out/ Rock, rock, Fraggle Rock/ We’re gonna rock our way to freedom/ Gonna run right back and see ’em/ Gonna flip, flop, skippity hop/ Back to Fraggle Rock,” over scorching guitars on the deliriously fun chorus.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock features the classic characters Red Fraggle, Gogo Fraggle, Mokey Fraggle, Wembley Fraggle, Boober Fraggle, and Uncle Traveling Matt. All 13 episodes of the reboot of the original Jim Henson-produced kids’ series are now available to stream.

In addition to Foo Fighters, the soundtrack includes musical contributions from Patti LaBelle (“Shine on Us Now [Moon Come Soon]”), Cynthia Erivo (“Chase the Wind”), Daveed Diggs (“Go With the Flow”), Ed Helms (“Dream a Dream and See”), and Kenan Thompson (“Ball of Fire”).

Stream “Fraggle Rock Rock” below, followed by the full soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are gearing up for the premiere of their big-screen horror comedy, Studio 666, and have also been announced as headliners for numerous upcoming festivals including Boston Calling, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Beale Street Music Festival, and Welcome to Rockville. Beginning in May, they’re headed out on a spring North American tour; snag your tickets here.