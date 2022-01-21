Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Foo Fighters Head to Fraggle Rock on New Song “Fraggle Rock Rock”: Stream

The track coincides with the Jim Henson series' new reboot on Apple TV+.

foo fighters fraggle rock rock stream fraggle rock back to the rock reboot apple tv+
Foo Fighters (photo by David Brendan Hall) and Fraggle Rock (Apple TV+)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 21, 2022 | 1:13pm ET

    Dance your cares away because Foo Fighters have released their new Fraggle Rock-inspired single, the appropriately titled “Fraggle Rock Rock.” It appears on the soundtrack to Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, which premiered on Apple TV+ today.

    Dave Grohl and co. are clearly having the time of their lives on the irresistibly catchy tune, wailing, “‘Cause everybody here gotta shout till we all break out/ Rock, rock, Fraggle Rock/ We’re gonna rock our way to freedom/ Gonna run right back and see ’em/ Gonna flip, flop, skippity hop/ Back to Fraggle Rock,” over scorching guitars on the deliriously fun chorus.

    Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock features the classic characters Red Fraggle, Gogo Fraggle, Mokey Fraggle, Wembley Fraggle, Boober Fraggle, and Uncle Traveling Matt. All 13 episodes of the reboot of the original Jim Henson-produced kids’ series are now available to stream.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In addition to Foo Fighters, the soundtrack includes musical contributions from Patti LaBelle (“Shine on Us Now [Moon Come Soon]”), Cynthia Erivo (“Chase the Wind”), Daveed Diggs (“Go With the Flow”), Ed Helms (“Dream a Dream and See”), and Kenan Thompson (“Ball of Fire”).

    Stream “Fraggle Rock Rock” below, followed by the full soundtrack.

    foo fighters best songs
     Editor's Pick
    Foo Fighters’ 10 Best Songs

    Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are gearing up for the premiere of their big-screen horror comedy, Studio 666, and have also been announced as headliners for numerous upcoming festivals including Boston Calling, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Beale Street Music Festival, and Welcome to Rockville. Beginning in May, they’re headed out on a spring North American tour; snag your tickets here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ibaraki matt heafy ihsahn

Trivium's Matt Heafy Debuts Black Metal Project Ibaraki with First Single "Tamashii No Houkai" Featuring Ihsahn: Stream

January 21, 2022

lana del rey watercolor eyes euphoria season 2 soundtrack lead single lyric video watch stream

HBO Announces Euphoria Season 2 Soundtrack, Shares Lana Del Rey's "Watercolor Eyes": Stream

January 21, 2022

yard act the overload

Yard Act Break Down Their Debut Album The Overload Track By Track: Exclusive

January 21, 2022

The Head and the Heart interview

The Head and the Heart Announce New Album, Preview 2022 Tour: We Have a "Newfound Appreciation of Live Music"

January 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters Head to Fraggle Rock on New Song "Fraggle Rock Rock": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale