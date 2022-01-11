Foo Fighters Tussle with Rock and Roll Demons in Trailer for Studio 666: Watch

Next month, Foo Fighters will lure you into their recording sessions from hell with Studio 666, a forthcoming feature-length horror-comedy starring the legendary rockers. Before its premiere on February 25th, Foo Fighters have shared the film’s official trailer. Watch it below.

Studio 666 finds Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee suffering paranormal torment during the making of their most recent studio album, Medicine at Midnight. The trailer opens with the band moving into a gothic, vine-covered house. Frontman Grohl claps his hands, and a spooky face appears as a thunderous noise rings out. Most (smart) people would be cowed, but these Foo caricatures are genuinely excited. “The sound of this house is the sound of album 10,” Grohl says.

The horror is interwoven with comedy. At one point, Grohl tries to share his ‘new’ ideas, playing the opening riff of “Everlong” to the band’s dismay. That’s grim enough, but soon fearsome figures with glowing red eyes appear. Eventually, Grohl is possessed by a rock and roll demon, for better (he discovers a new musical note: “It’s an L!”) and worse (the recipe for “killer barbecue” involves actual killing).

Despite its outlandish elements, there’s actually some truth to the storyline behind the film. The script by Grohl, Jeff Buhler, and Rebecca Hughes draws from the band’s real-life experience recording the album at an old house in Encino, California, where they experienced some supernatural presences.

“We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned,” Grohl told NME back in 2020. “Or the setting we’d put on the [mixing] board, all of them had gone back to zero. We would open up a Pro Tools session and tracks would be missing. There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn’t put on there. But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room.”

With direction by B.J. McDonnelll and plenty of gory hijinks, Studio 666 builds upon Foo Fighters’ left-field music video repertoire into a full-blown cinematic experience. According to a statement from Grohl, audiences should “be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn.”

Th film’s cast also includes Jeff Garlin, Whitney Cummings, Will Forte, Leslie Grossman, and Jenna Ortega.

Starting next month, Foo Fighters will embark on their massive worldwide tour in support of Medicine at Midnight. Grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.