Franz Ferdinand Share New Single “Curious”: Stream

Before Franz Ferdinand share their greatest hits compilation, Hits to the Head, this March, they have one more song to throw into the mix. Today, the Scottish rock veterans have shared a fresh recording called “Curious” along with an accompanying music video.

Embellished with a shimmering, dance-pop flair, “Curious” details the anxieties of entering a new relationship. “Will you want me when you’ve got me?” frontman Alex Kapranos begs in the chorus.

“I had this idea for the lyric — kind of the reverse of one of those life-flashing-before-your mind as you die in a film scene, where the entire course of a relationship flashes before you the instant you fall in love with someone,” Kapranos explained in a press release.

The Andy Knowles-directed video for “Curious” features the members of Franz Ferdinand pulling off some David Byrne-esque choreography, complete with technicolor backdrops. Watch it below.

“It’s a dance song, we said later on when thinking about a video,” Kapranos explained. “So we gave Andy Knowles, our old pal who was in Bob’s class at art school and played with Franz Ferdinand in 2005/2006, a shout — and he was up for it. You can spot his cameo… and, yes, that is us actually dancing.”

“Curious” follows Franz Ferdinand’s last single, November’s “Billy Goodbye.” Both songs will be included on Hits to the Head, which is out March 11th via Domino, and they mark the first Franz Ferdinand songs to include new drummer Audrey Tate. Pick up your preorder here.

