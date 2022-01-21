Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour Citing COVID-19 Pandemic

With Fugees, “Ready or Not” somehow always turns out to be “Not.” The much-anticipated reunion tour marking the 25th anniversary of The Score had already been postponed once, but now it’s been officially cancelled, as the pioneering hip-hop group cited concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel were originally scheduled to hit the road last November, but as COVID entered its winter surge, the start date was pushed back to February 2022. This time, Fugees aren’t even rescheduling.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” they said in a social media statement. “The continued COVID pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe.” They added, “We hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon.” Check out their full statement below.

Oh well, we’ll always have the memory of that September 2021 tour preview when they performed “Ready or Not” for the first time in 15 years.

Fans can also check out The Opus: The Score, our podcast documentary series about the landmark album.