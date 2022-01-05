Gal Gadot Finally Expresses a Speck of Regret Over “Imagine” Cover: “It Was In Poor Taste”

At last, Gal Gadot has confessed what we’ve always known to be true: That “Imagine” cover was an absolute nightmare. As we approach the second anniversary of the infamous clip — in which Gadot and her A-list pals attempted to sing the John Lennon hit — the actress finally publicly expressed some regret, admitting that it was “in poor taste.”

“I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing,'” Gadot told InStyle of her thought process behind the viral clip, which was immediately mocked on social media. “The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the US] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye, right? I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that [event] was a delightful opportunity to do that.”

In case you’ve somehow forgotten (lucky you!), Gadot ushered in the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with an Instagram video of her singing “Imagine,” along with remote contributions from a crew of celebrities including Wiig, Will Ferrell, Jamie Dornan, and Natalie Portman. “We are in this together, we will get through it together,” she wrote in the caption, seemingly forgetting that she is very rich and famous.

Advertisement

Related Video

If you feel like having nightmares tonight, rewatch the “Imagine” cover video below. To cleanse your palate, check out Gilbert Gottfried’s more genuine take on the song underneath it.

Gadot recently appeared in Netflix’s crime comedy Red Notice. She’ll also star in the mystery drama Death on the Nile opposite Armie Hammer, despite the latter facing allegations of sexual assault and abuse.

The real deal @RealGilbert helping us through this pic.twitter.com/4aAMAwBEe7 — Jonny (@jondaly) March 19, 2020