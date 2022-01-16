Geese Perform “Low Era” on Colbert: Watch

Geese landed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday night, where they performed “Low Era.” The track comes from the buzzy Brooklyn-based quintet’s debut album, Projector. Watch the replay below.

Later this month, Geese will head out on their first official headlining tour, starting with a show at Pittsburgh’s Club Cafe on January 21. The multi-country trek — which also includes stops in the U.K. and Canada — carries on through the middle of spring, when it closes with a hometown show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on April 14th. Afterward, they’ll serve as support for Spoon on their own upcoming headlining tour. You can get tickets here.

