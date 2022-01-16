Menu
Geese Perform “Low Era” on Colbert: Watch

The buzzy Brooklyn outfit makes its US TV debut

Geese (CBS)
January 16, 2022

    Geese landed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday night, where they performed “Low Era.” The track comes from the buzzy Brooklyn-based quintet’s debut album, Projector. Watch the replay below.

    Later this month, Geese will head out on their first official headlining tour, starting with a show at Pittsburgh’s Club Cafe on January 21. The multi-country trek — which also includes stops in the U.K. and Canada — carries on through the middle of spring, when it closes with a hometown show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on April 14th. Afterward, they’ll serve as support for Spoon on their own upcoming headlining tour. You can get tickets here.

    Check out our Artist of the Month feature on Geese, and watch the band play a game of “Band or Sham.”

