Ghost Announce New Album Impera, Unleash New Song “Call Me Little Sunshine”: Stream

The Swedish band's fifth LP will arrive on March 11th

Ghost album announce
Ghost, photo by Mikael Eriksson
January 20, 2022 | 8:00am ET

    Ghost have announced their highly anticipated fifth album, titled Impera. Ahead of its March 11th release date, the Swedish metal masters have unleashed the LP’s first official single, “Call Me Little Sunshine.”

    The album announcement comes just days before Ghost kick off a co-headlining US tour with Volbeat. That outing launches January 25th in Reno, Nevada, and wraps up March 3rd in Anaheim, California, with tickets currently available via Ticketmaster.

    “Call Me Little Sunshine” leans more toward the theatrical rock side of Ghost, never getting too heavy but still featuring some meaty riffs. The song is still unmistakably Ghost, thanks to the immediately recognizable vocals from band mastermind Tobias Forge (aka Papa Emeritus IV).

    As for where the album fits in within the historical timeline of Ghost’s previous efforts, a description in the press release reads as follows:

    Impera finds Ghost transported literally hundreds of years forward from the 14th century Europe Black Plague era of its previous album, 2018’s Best Rock Album Grammy nominee Prequelle. The result is the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the Ghost canon: Over the course of Impera’s 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made … All in all, the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date is set against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop making Impera a listen like no other — yet unmistakably, quintessentially Ghost.”

    Impera was produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace. Among the 12 tracks is “Hunter’s Moon,” which was previously released this past fall as the song featured during the end credits of the horror movie Halloween Kills.

    Ghost and Volbeat tour
    Ghost and Volbeat Announce Co-Headlining 2022 US Arena Tour

    In addition to revealing the details of their new album, Ghost are set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight (January 20th).

    Check out the video for “Call Me Little Sunshine” below, followed by Impera‘s artwork and tracklist. Pre-order the album here, and pick up tickets to Ghost’s upcoming tour dates at this location.

    Impera Artwork:

    Ghost - Impera

    Impera Tracklist:
    01. Imperium
    02. Kaisarion
    03. Spillways
    04. Call Me Little Sunshine
    05. Hunter’s Moon
    06. Watcher in the Sky
    07. Dominion
    08. Twenties
    09. Darkness at the Heart of My Love
    10. Grift Wood
    11. Bite of Passage
    12. Respite on the Spital Fields

