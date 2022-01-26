Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ghost Debut New Song “Kaisarion” at Kickoff of Co-Headlining Tour with Volbeat: Video + Photos

Volbeat also performed a handful of songs live for the first time

Ghost
Ghost, photo by Raymond Ahner
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 26, 2022 | 11:42am ET

    Ghost kicked off their co-headlining US arena tour with Volbeat on Tuesday night (January 25th), and unveiled the brand-new song “Kaisarion” ahead of the March 11th release of their new album, Impera.

    During the show in Reno, Nevada, Ghost didn’t waste any time performing “Kaisarion,” launching their set with the new tune. Elsewhere in the 16-song set, the Swedish metal band also performed its recent single “Hunter’s Moon” live for the first time, and delivered a rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” which they had recorded for the recent Metallica Blacklist covers compilation. The show closed with “Square Hammer,” which Heavy Consequence named as the No. 1 metal song of the 2010s.

    With singer Tobias Forge taking on the persona of Papa Emeritus IV, the Nameless Ghouls that make up the rest of Ghost sported a new look, wearing gas masks reminiscent of Black Sabbath’s Never Say Die! album artwork.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Co-headliners Volbeat, meanwhile, offered up the live premiere of a handful of songs from their latest album, Servant of the Mind. “Temple of Ekur,” “Becoming,” “The Devil Rages On,” and “The Sacred Stones” were all performed for the first time in concert during the Danish band’s 16-song set.

    Ghost album announce
     Editor's Pick
    Ghost Announce New Album Impera, Unleash New Song “Call Me Little Sunshine”: Stream

    Ghost and Volbeat, along with openers Twin Temple, will remain on the road through a March 3rd show in Anaheim, California. Tickets for the outing are available via Ticketmaster.

    Watch video of Ghost performing “Kaisarion,” “Hunter’s Moon” and “Enter Sandman,” as well as Volbeat playing a couple of their new songs, in the fan-filmed clips below. Also see our photos of Ghost and Volbeat, followed by both bands’ setlists.

    Advertisement

    Ghost and Volbeat Photo Gallery (click to enlarge and scroll through):

    Ghost, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Ghost, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Ghost, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Ghost, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Ghost, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Ghost, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Ghost, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Ghost, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Ghost, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Volbeat, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Volbeat, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Volbeat, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Volbeat, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Volbeat, photo by Raymond Ahner

    All photos by Raymond Ahner (@raymond_ahner).

    Ghost Setlist:
    Kaisarion (World Premiere)
    Rats
    From The Pinnacle To The Pit
    Mary on a Cross
    Devil Church
    Cirice
    Hunter’s Moon (Live Premiere)
    Faith
    Helvetesfönster (Abridged)
    Year Zero
    Ritual
    Mummy Dust
    Kiss the Go-Goat
    Encore:
    Enter Sandman (Metallica cover)
    Dance Macabre
    Square Hammer

    Volbeat Setlist:
    Temple of Ekur (Live Premiere)
    Pelvis on Fire
    Doc Holliday
    Lola Montez
    Sad Man’s Tongue
    Becoming (Live Premiere)
    Last Day Under the Sun
    Wait a Minute My Girl
    Black Rose
    Shotgun Blues
    The Devil’s Bleeding Crown
    The Devil Rages On (Live Premiere)
    The Sacred Stones (Live Premiere)
    Seal the Deal
    Die to Live
    Still Counting

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jack Black Meat Loaf tribute

Jack Black Pays Homage to Meat Loaf: "Thank You for Rocking So Hard"

January 25, 2022

gwar the new dark ages

GWAR Announce New Concept Album The New Dark Ages and Accompanying Graphic Novel

January 25, 2022

failure 2022 tour

Failure Announce 2022 North American Tour

January 25, 2022

Meat Loaf and Scott Ian

Anthrax's Scott Ian Pays Tribute to Father-in-Law Meat Loaf: "There Are So Many Stories I Want to Tell"

January 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ghost Debut New Song "Kaisarion" at Kickoff of Co-Headlining Tour with Volbeat: Video + Photos

Menu Shop Search Sale