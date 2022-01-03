Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

New K-Pop Group Girls On Top (GOT) Share Debut Track “Step Back”: Stream

The group's first unit "GOT the beat" features BoA alongside members of Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, and aespa

Girls On Top step back
Girls On Top (GOT), photo courtesy of SM Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary Siroky
Follow
January 3, 2022 | 1:45pm ET

    SM Entertainment’s new group has arrived. GOT the beat, the first iteration of the new K-Pop project Girls On Top (GOT), debuted at SMTOWN 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA, a free online concert held on New Year’s Eve.

    A record number of viewers tuned into the free show, peaking at 51 million streams from 161 regions worldwide. The show eclipsed the label’s previous record of 35.83 million streams from last year’s SMTOWN Live “Culture Humanity,” setting a new record as the highest number of views for a Korean-based online concert.

    The supergroup of young women pulls from pre-existing acts, featuring BoA, Girls’ Generation’s TAEYEON and HYOYEON, Red Velvet’s SEULGI and WENDY, and aespa’s KARINA and WINTER. The group’s first single is titled “Step Back,” and was unveiled with a live performance of the track.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While the group is composed of women who have already proven themselves as performers, the track itself leaves quite a bit to be desired. “Step Back” is less of an empowerment anthem, instead making the arguably outdated choice of indulging in the narrative of a young woman telling another woman to “step back” from her man.

    It’s a curious choice from a group that was marketed with a focus on women’s empowerment, and the debut track has seemingly left many excited fans disappointed. Lyrics putting down “silly girls” have irked fans who tuned in to the debut, previously excited by a concept that quite literally brought women from different groups together.

    The track is not yet available on streaming platforms, and, according to AsiaOne, South Korean music critic Jung Min-jae even suggested the group take this time to re-write the lyrics before an official release.

    Advertisement

    You can check out GOT the beat’s first single below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

royksopp new song nothing but ashes stream music video

Röyksopp Share New Song "(Nothing But) Ashes...": Stream

January 3, 2022

let's eat grandma happy new year new song stream el hardwick

Let's Eat Grandma Wish You a "Happy New Year" on New Song: Stream

January 3, 2022

Grohl Kurstin Hanukkah

Dave Grohl Uploads Hanukkah Sessions to Streaming Services

December 31, 2021

Megadeth Life in Hell song

Dave Mustaine Teases New Megadeth Song "Life in Hell" from Upcoming Album: Listen

December 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New K-Pop Group Girls On Top (GOT) Share Debut Track "Step Back": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale