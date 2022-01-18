Menu
Goose Share New Single “Borne,” Announce Radio City Music Hall Headlining Show

The band will debut at the iconic venue this June with a three-set performance

goose new single borne radio city music hall show stream
Goose, photo by Danny Clinch
January 18, 2022 | 12:36pm ET

    Fast-rising jam band Goose are kicking off their 2022 with a new single out today called “Borne.” To accompany its release, the Connecticut quintet have also announced a headlining show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on June 25th.

    The new single is a sweeping, steady rock number that sounds tailor-made for theater performances, doused in reverb and crystal-clear production. “‘Borne’ is a pretty unfiltered breath of newness; a beginning statement,” frontman Rick Mitarotonda said in a press release. “The song is a declaration to oneself to remember to not overthink things and make them more than they should be. It’s a reminder to try to be honest, and to let our work be what it is.”

    Goose’s Radio City concert will be a milestone performance for the group, featuring one acoustic set and two electric sets. For those hoping to catch their debut at the iconic venue, tickets will initially be available through a lottery, with a request period starting today (January 18th) at 12:00 p.m. ET through tomorrow (January 19th) at 5:00 p.m. ET.

    Related Video

    Winners will be notified before a venue presale on January 20th from 10:00 a.m. ET to 10:00 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster, where you can also snag tickets for their upcoming 25-date winter tour.

    In late 2021, Goose covered Nina Simone’s “Sinnerman” as part of label Secretly Canadian’s 25th Anniversary singles series benefitting New Hope For Families, a homeless shelter in the label’s hometown of Bloomington, Indiana.

