Governors Ball 2022 Lineup: Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole, and More

Clairo, Japanese Breakfast, Migos, Playboi Carti, and Glass Animals will also play New York's biggest festival

Kid Cudi (photo by Ben Kaye), Halsey (Lucas Garrido), and Kid Cudi (Philip Cosores)
January 25, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    It may be winter, but summertime in the city is just around the corner, and Governors Ball has unveiled its 2022 lineup. The Big Apple’s biggest music festival goes down June 10th through the 12th at Citi Field, with Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole topping the bill.

    Besides the headliners, festival-goers can look forward to performances by Migos, Japanese Breakfast, Clairo, Flume, Playboi Carti, Glass Animals, Black Pumas, Kaytranada, 100 gecs, Denzel Curry, Jack Harlow, Tove Lo, JPEGMAFIA, beabadoobee, Aly & AJ, and Soccer Mommy.

    Also playing are Roddy Ricch, YG, Diesel (a.k.a. Shaquille O’Neal), Jazmine Sullivan, J.I.D, Louis the Child, DUCKWRTH, Paris Texas, Samia, Channel Tres, Benee, Gus Dapperton, and more.

    General admission and VIP passes will go on sale starting Thursday, January 27th at 12:00 p.m. ET via the festival’s website.

    Governors Ball organizers have also announced a $25,000 to the Bronx Fire Relief Fund to assist victims of the recent apartment fire tragedy.

