Greg Daniels Clarifies King of the Hill Reboot Is “Still Not 100%”

Itching for more propane and propane accessories? Don't hold your breath

King of the Hill (FOX)
January 24, 2022 | 6:07pm ET

    Dammit, Bobby, what did we say about getting excited about a TV reboot? News broke last week that Mike Judge and Greg Daniels were moving ahead with a long-rumored King of the Hill revival, but in a new interview with Collider, Daniels said we should probably hold our horses.

    “Well, here’s the weird thing about the way that article [in The Hollywood Reporter] ran is… there isn’t any change yet,” Daniels said. “We don’t have a deal to do it. I’m not exactly sure if we phrased it wrong, maybe, but it’s still not 100%.”

    Hank Hill originally sold the people of Arlen, Texas propane and propane accessories from 1997 to 2010, and rumors have swirled since 2017 that more small screen antics were coming. Last March, former show writer Brent Forrester revealed that Daniels and Judge were working on a revival set 15 years after the show’s original conclusion.

    In an article published last week, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a modern King of the Hill would be among the slate of productions the duo were planning for their new animation company, Bandera Entertainment. While Daniels did confirm the time jump in the Collider interview, he said it would still be a while before we received the finished product.

    “We haven’t worked out the contracts yet,” Daniels said. “We had the idea floating around that we pitched a while ago, and I think we need to figure out how we would do it well and who would do it with us because we’re both pretty busy.”

    Daniels and Judge are certainly busy. Since penning King of the Hill, Daniels went on to create The Office, Upload, and Space Force, while Judge developed Silicon Valley for HBO. If you still need to quench your reboot thirst, take joy in knowing Judge is also working on resuscitating Beavis and Butt-Head for Paramount+.

