Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Grimes Announces Visions 10th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

In collaboration with Vinyl Me, Please

grimes visions 10th anniversary vinyl reissue
Grimes, photo by John Londono
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 20, 2022 | 12:12pm ET

    It’s hard to believe Grimes has been around long enough to get the reissue treatment, but as her breakthrough album Visions turns 10, a new vinyl package is on the way. Today the singer announced Vinyl Me, Please would reissue Visions and make the album its February Essentials Record of the Month.

    Before she dated Elon Musk and became the self-appointed spokesperson for artificial intelligence, Grimes (born Claire Boucher) was a relatively unknown Canadian artist recording experimental synth pop. On January 31st, 2012, however, she released her third studio album, Visions, on renowned indie label 4AD. With the help of single/perfect song “Oblivion,” it proved the first step in cementing her place as an endlessly fascinating public figure.

    Grimes looked back on Visions with clarity, remembering the process of writing opening track “Infinite Love Without Fulfilment.” “Wow, I can hear myself learning how to make music in this song,” she said. “I remember doing the vocal over the drums and then randomly trying that baseline and being like whoa! And kinda spiraling into this experiment.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Vinyl Me, Please’s Visions reissue will be available on 180g magenta and green galaxy vinyl, and comes with an exclusive art print by Grimes, as well a new track-by-track breakdown of the album written by the artist herself. You can purchase the reissue here.

    Grimes’ next album will be called Book 1. She recently shared the single “Player of Games,” as well as the track “A Drug from God”  that she (I mean, NPC) recorded with Chris Lake. There’s no release date for Book 1 yet, but Grimes recently said she’d be changing her “day job” following its release.

    Visions 10th Anniversary Reissue Artwork:

    visions 10th anniversary reissue artwork

    Visions 10th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:
    Side A
    01. Infinite ♡ Without Fulfillment (Intro)
    02. Genesis
    03. Oblivion
    04. Eight
    05. Circumambient
    06. Vowels = Space and Time
    07. Visiting Statue

    Advertisement

    Side B
    01. Be A Body (侘寂)
    02. Colour of Moonlight (Antiochus) (feat. Doldrums)
    03. Symphonia IX (My Wait is U)
    04. Nightmusic (feat. Majical Cloudz)
    05. Skin
    06. know the way (Outro)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

pedro the lion havasu new album stream tour dates

Pedro the Lion Returns with New Album Havasu: Stream

January 20, 2022

artists to watch 2022

15 Rising Artists to Watch in 2022

January 20, 2022

Taylor Swift Record Store Day

Taylor Swift, the Indisputable Queen of Vinyl, Named 2022 Record Store Day Ambassador

January 20, 2022

ALTO ARC

Deafheaven Singer George Clarke's New Band ALTO ARC Announce Debut EP, Share Video for "Bordello": Stream

January 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Grimes Announces Visions 10th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

Menu Shop Search Sale