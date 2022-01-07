Rap Song of the Week: Gunna Establishes New Slang on “pushin P” with Future and Young Thug

Our new music feature Rap Song of the Week breaks down the essential hip-hop tracks you need to hear every Friday. Check out the full playlist here. This week, Gunna teams up with Future and Young Thug on his DS4EVER standout “pushin P.”

Before Gunna was considered a contemporary of Young Thug and Future, he gave his career a soft reset by dropping the Yung from his name and launching his signature Drip Season mixtape series. Five years later, he’s become a bonafide superstar who literally taught Lil Baby how to rap, so closing out the franchise with DS4EVER has particular significance.

As one would expect, Thugger and Future each make multiple appearances on the project, but “pushing P” is a reminder of why we’re still hoping the sequel to Super Slimey is still happening. As a duo, Thug and Hendrix already display incredible chemistry, but the addition of Gunna (and Baby, too) is a no-brainer.

Gunna’s been breaking down the loose definition of “P” on Twitter, basically explaining that it’s keeping it real: staying out of other people’s business, supporting your partner and friends, and feeding your family by any means necessary. Concept songs aren’t why we tune into Gunna’s music, though, and thankfully the track doesn’t get too bogged down with sticking to the theme.

Clocking in at just over two minutes, “pushing P” features Gunna and Future trading toxic bars (“Portuguese on her knees, my banana P/ She let me squeeze, then she leave ’cause she keep the P”) over icy production from Juke Wong and Wheezy.

Young Thug closes out the track with a verse featuring a bizarre line about fucking a cup of water before shouting out his partner for being a real one: “She ain’t veneer for me, she simply porcelains/ I never saw opps, now we finally tusslin’/ She ready to get in the streets for me, no question.”

Since we’re talking about hip-hop, who knows when (or if) Super Slimey 2 will drop, but thankfully there are tracks like “pushin P” to hold us over.