Slash: Guns N’ Roses Plan to Release “Entire Record’s Worth” of New Material

"There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak"

Guns N’ Roses (photo by Amy Harris)
January 7, 2022 | 12:22pm ET

    Guns N’ Roses released two new songs last year, and there’s more where that came from.

    In a new interview, Slash revealed that the legendary rock band will continue to release new material until a full album is completed. And fans won’t have to wait long.

    “There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak, and we’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid,” Slash told Classic Rock magazine. “It’s cool. I’m enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it.”

    The guitarist rightly projected a 2021 release for Guns N’ Roses’ most recent singles: “Absurd” and “Hard Skool.” Both originated from the Chinese Democracy era, but were reworked by the band’s current lineup — particularly the guitar parts. Even if they haven’t written anything brand-new together, the revival of shelved material is a positive sign.

    “There has been a sort of synergy that’s been happening this last six years that we never had in our first incarnation,” the guitarist said.

    Slash also reflected on his rekindled relationship with frontman Axl Rose and overcoming the negativity that loomed after the guitarist exited the band in 1996.

    Guns N’ Roses Haven’t Written Any New Songs Since Slash and Duff McKagan Rejoined the Band

    “When we got together, Axl and I really got over this major sort of hump of negativity that we’ve been carrying around for years and years,” Slash said of his return to the band in 2016. “It was a real simple, relatively short conversation that we had… In all these years that we’ve been apart, he’s become super-f**king professional. And he’s never missed a beat during this whole time. So it’s been great.”

    Revisit Guns N’ Roses’ 2021 singles below.

