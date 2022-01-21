Halestorm Unharmed After Tour Bus Is Destroyed by Fire

Halestorm’s tour bus was completely burnt out by a fire early Thursday morning, but thankfully the band members were sleeping in a hotel at the time. The rock group was in Worcester, Massachusetts to play a show last night (January 20th) at the DCU Center with co-headliners Evanescence.

Guitarist Joe Hottinger posted photos of the aftermath on Instagram, showing the interior of the bus completely charred. He wrote, “Halestorm had a night for the books. We were all in our hotel rooms last night and we woke up to our bus burning down at 3AM. Fun fun. No one was hurt. The Worcester fire department got there and put the fire out. They were amazing. Our fearless security Steve pulled guitars and luggage out of the bay. We all lost some stuff, but it was just stuff. The investigator doesn’t know what started it, but it began in the bunk hall.”

He continued, “What matters is that no one was hurt. The best part is that tonight, we will rock. Looking forward to playing some music and forgetting about things being on fire. See you tonight Worcester!”

Frontwoman Lzzy Hale added on Twitter, “Thank you to everyone for the well wishes. Like Joe said in his post, we lost some stuff, but so grateful that it was only stuff and no one was sleeping on the bus last night. I’m still shook, and emotions are a bit high today. But looks like the universe is not done with us yet!”

After playing last night’s show, Lzzy reflected, “Thank you all so much. Between laughing at this near miss, crying over the what if’s… I had a full on panic attack pre show from an intense day full of emotions. But we are just so thankful to be here, when it could’ve turned so hard in the wrong direction. Goddamn bring it on.” She later added, “After everything we’ve all been going through over the last few years, isolation, limits on Living etc. It’s so beautiful that so many of your reached out. Thank U to everyone who texted/messaged me today, and our Rock and metal community. We are so humbled to know how much u care.”

Lzzy continued, “I had such a transcendent show tonight. I wasn’t even thinking about lyrics or chords… if fact it was almost like if I didn’t just let it take me, I might forget all the things. Thank you so much for allowing me to feel so much emotion tonight.”

Halestorm and Evanescence are playing a short run of January shows after a COVID outbreak within Evanescence’s camp forced the bands to reschedule the remaining dates on their fall tour. The outing wraps up tonight (January 21st) in Newark, New Jersey, after which Halestorm will head to Europe in February, and then return to the States to play Florida’s Welcome to Rockville festival in May. Tickets for Halestorm’s upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

Expect more tour dates to be announced soon, as Halestorm are gearing up to unleash a new album this year, following the new single “Back From the Dead,” released last year. In another recent tweet, Lzzy exclaimed, “New album out soon mother pluckers! And y’all ain’t ready for this shiiiiiit!”

See Joe Hottinger’s Instagram post, as well as Lzzy Hale’s tweets, below.

After everything we've all Been going through over the last few years,isolation,limits on Living etc. It's so beautiful that so many of your reached out. Thank U to everyone who texted/messaged me today, and our Rock and metal community. We are so humbled to know how much u care.

