Halo Trailer Finally Reveals A Glimpse at Master Chief’s Story: Watch

Paramount+ unveiled the trailer for its upcoming live-action adaptation of Halo on Sunday, revealing our first substantial look at the intergalactic sci-fi drama.

While taking inspiration from the popular video game series, the long-gestating TV adaptation by executive producer Steven Spielberg will exist in its own timeline separate from the series, and tell the story of Natascha McElhone’s Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey as she creates genetically-enhanced super soldiers known as Spartans to help win the 26th-century war against a shadowy organization known as The Covenant.

Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 is one of those super soldiers, and commands a Spartan battalion called a “unity” as the series’ lead protagonist. In the trailer, we get a taste of his origin story as well as what might make Master Chief different — he might be outside of Dr. Halsey’s control.

The fledgling streamer teased the trailer in the days leading up to the game, tweeting Saturday, “Spartans, we’ll see you during halftime at the AFC Championship Game tomorrow on @CBS and @ParamountPlus,” along with a first glimpse of Master Chief in his full suit of battle-ready armor.

Halo will also star Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Olive Gray, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac, Bentley Kalu, and Rafael Fernandez. Meanwhile, Jen Taylor reprises her role from the original video game franchise as the voice of Cortana.

Though originally announced by Showtime way back in 2018 after many, many years of development, Halo is finally set to premiere on March 24th on Paramount+. Watch the trailer below.

