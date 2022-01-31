Halsey has announced the “Love and Power Tour” in support of her latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

The 22-date North American tour includes a mix of headlining shows and appearances at festivals including the Gulf Shores’ Hangout, New York’s Governors Ball, and Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

For the first leg of the outing, Halsey will be joined by beabadoobee and PinkPantheress. The second leg features The Marías and Abby Roberts as openers, with Wolf Alice appearing as a special guest for Halsey’s June 21st show at the Hollywood Bowl. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.

A ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which was produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, was released in August 2021.

Halsey 2022 Tour Dates:

05/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre *^

05/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/24 – Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater *^

05/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *^

05/29 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *^

06/01 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *^

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *^

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *^

06/08 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^

06/11 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

06/16 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre #&

06/18 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater #&

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl $#&

06/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #&

06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #&

06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #&

06/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood #&

07/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest #&

07/03 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #&

07/06 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #&

07/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #&

* = w/ beabadoobee

^ = w/ PinkPantheress

# = w/ The Marías

& = w/ Abby Roberts

$ = w/ Wolf Alice