Hatchie Announces New Album Giving the World Away, Shares “Quicksand”: Stream

She's also revealed 2022 North American tour dates

Hatchie, photo by Lissyelle
January 19, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Australian indie popper Harriette Pilbeam, a.k.a. Hatchie, has announced her new album, Giving the World Away. It drops April 22nd on Secretly Canadian, and as a preview, Pilbeam has shared the new single “Quicksand.” As if that weren’t enough, she’s also unveiled 2022 North American tour dates.

    Giving the World Away is the follow-up to Hatchie’s excellent 2019 album KeepsakeIt was produced by Jorge Elbrecht, and our former Artist of the Month collaborated on the songs with Joe Agius, Beach House drummer James Barone, and for “Quicksand,” Dan Nigro, who has quickly become one of the industry’s most in-demand songwriters for his work on Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour.

    “‘Quicksand’ is about dealing with the realization that you’ll never be satisfied,” Pilbeam said in a statement. “I started writing it when I was home between tours in 2019 before finishing it with Joe Agius and Dan Nigro the next year. I was feeling guilty and ungrateful for not being happy about a few different things in my life that were technically going well. I had to work through some tough learned thought processes and emotions that had been working away for years to try to understand how to be happy with my present, and stop fixating on my past and future. The video digs deeper into showing this juxtaposition of such sadness and anger despite being surrounded by glamour and grandeur.”

    Related Video

    The accompanying video was directed by Nathan Castiel. “For ‘Quicksand’, I created a video that plays off of some tropes of Hollywood glamour in a melancholy and surreal way while giving Harriette room to perform and express the song’s raw emotion,” he wrote. “We leaned into a neon-tinged after hours aesthetic and shot on 16mm which added a griminess to the opulent locations and set pieces.”

    Check out “Quicksand” below. You’ll be able to hear the song live on Hatchie’s upcoming North American tour, which kicks off in May in Washington DC. The 16-date trek includes stops in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, plus various smaller cities in the midwest, and an extended detour through Canada. Tickets are available here.

    Giving the World Away includes Hatchie’s 2021 single “This Enchanted,” and you can peruse the artwork and tracklist after the jump. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Giving the World Away Artwork:

    Giving the World Away Tracklist:
    01. Lights On
    02. This Enchanted
    03. Twin
    04. Take My Hand
    05. The Rhythm
    06. Quicksand
    07. Thinking Of
    08. Giving the World Away
    09. The Key
    10. Don’t Leave Me in the Rain
    11. Sunday Song
    12. Til We Run Out of Air

    Hatchie 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/04 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Record Cafe
    05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
    05/06 — Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
    05/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    05/09 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
    05/10 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
    05/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
    05/13 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
    05/14 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
    05/15 — St Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    05/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
    05/20 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    05/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    05/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
    05/25 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    05/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

