HBO Renews The Righteous Gemstones for Season 3

Hallelujah, it’s the third coming of The Righteous Gemstones! Just weeks after the premiere of Season 2 of Danny McBride’s evangelist comedy, HBO has renewed the series for Season 3.

“After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading, who wouldn’t come back for more?” Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else.”

As HBO puts it, Season 2 saw the Gemstones — McBride as Jesse, John Goodman as Eli, Adam DeVine as Kelvin, and Edi Patterson as Judy — a famous televangelist family who tend to dabble in all things unholy — “threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.” Season 1 regulars Walton Goggins and Jennifer Nettles round out the cast, as well as Season 2 newcomers Eric Andre and Jason Schwartzman. No telling what chaos will ensue in Season 3.

Created, written, directed, and executive produced by Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones also counts Jody Hill and David Gordon Green as directors and executive producers and John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, Brandon James, and Jonathan Watson as executive producers. The black comedy’s second season concludes February 27th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Earlier this month, the show’s cast explained how violence fits in to the Gemstones’ Christian world.