The Head and the Heart have mapped out an extensive run of 2022 North American tour dates featuring a trio of folk-favorite special guests: Shakey Graves, Dawes, and Jade Bird.

Dubbed the “Every Shade of Blue Tour,” the trek is named after THATH’s upcoming single, due for release this Friday, January 21st. Stretching from spring through early fall, the itinerary is split into three legs, each featuring a different act in support on select dates.

The May 20th through June 10th leg (Pittsburgh, Cleveland, New York, Boston, Milwaukee) will see The Head and the Heart accompanied by Jade Bird. Dawes will then join them on the road from August 2nd through the 22nd, with stops in Austin, Oklahoma City, Boise, Missoula, Seattle, and Los Angeles. Finally, the September 14th through October 15th stretch will find THATH playing with Shakey Graves in cities including Denver, Columbus, Toronto, Indianapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, and Nashville.

“It’s wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over two and a half years since we last toured,” the band said in a press statement. “We’re so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can’t wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude.”

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster beginning January 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time; exceptions are for the Vienna, Virginia show (on sale February 19th) and the Salt Lake City show (TBA). Find the complete tour schedule below.

Fans can get early access to a special pre-sale running from Wednesday, January 19th through Thursday, January 20th by texting The Head and the Heart’s fan club at 206-339-3209 by 10 p.m. CT tonight (January 18th). Standard pre-sale will also run on Thursday, with codes available by following the band on BandsinTown.

You can also pre-save “Every Shade of Blue” now to be entered to win a painting from the band that inspired the single’s artwork. The winner and a guest will also be flown to Seattle to receive their prize, plus hang with the band and enjoy a private acoustic performance from The Hear and the Heart’s Jonathan Russel, Charity Thielen, and Matty Gervais.

The Head and the Heart “Every Shade of Blue Tour” Dates:

05/20 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *

05/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

05/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ STAGE AE *

05/28 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater *

05/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

05/31 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

06/01 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater at Look Park *

06/03 – Shelburne, VT @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum *

06/04 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

06/06 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 – The Rooftop *

06/09 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

06/10 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

08/04 – Houston, TX @ Lawn at White Oak ^

08/05 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

08/06 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^

08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Venue TBA ^

08/09 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden ^

08/11 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park ^

08/16 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield ^

08/18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

08/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

08/22 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^

09/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/17 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater #

09/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

09/21 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park #

09/23 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! #

09/27 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

09/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

10/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

10/04 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory #

10/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park #

10/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company #

10/13 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre #

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater #

* = w/ Jade Bird

^ = w/ Dawes

# = w/ Shakey Graves