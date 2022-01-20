Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ho99o9 Unleash New Travis Barker-Produced Song “Battery Not Included”: Stream

The sophomore album from Ho99o9 is "on the way"

ho99o9 travis barker battery not included
Travis Barker and Ho99o9 (photo by Yeti Bones)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 20, 2022 | 2:30pm ET

    Ho99o9 have shared the new song “Battery Not Included,” which was produced by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

    Combining elements of industrial, metal, and hip-hop, Ho99o9 — pronounced “horror” — have risen through the ranks of the heavy music scene. They were recently tapped by Slipknot to open the second leg of the upcoming Knotfest Roadshow North American tour, and intense tracks like “Battery Not Included” prove why.

    Barker’s production compliments Ho99o9’s sinister vibe and adds an element of hardcore punk to the mix. The sonic extremes and breakbeat tempos make it one Ho99o9’s most brutal offerings to date — a hint of what’s in store on the group’s as-yet-untitled sophomore album “coming this spring.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “There’s only but so much mental and physical affliction + oppression the human psyche can [endure] before they reach the pinnacle of no return,” Ho99o9 noted of “Battery Not Included” in a press release. “I think we’ve all had our moments where we’re fed up, our mind isn’t rational, our eyesight is only seeing red and within that sequence, emotions can get the best of us, if any. The first single is aimed to focus on once past the conscience state of no return, anything is liable to happen when pushed past your limits.”

    You can catch Ho99o9 alongside fellow support act Cypress Hill on the second half of Slipknot’s aforementioned Knotfest Roadshow tour. That leg begins May 18th in University Park, Pennsylvania, and running through June 18th concert in Chula Vista, California. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Stream “Battery Not Included” and see the single artwork below.

    “Battery Not Included” Artwork:

    Ho99o9 Unleash New Travis Barker Produced Song Battery Not Included: Stream

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

pedro the lion havasu new album stream tour dates

Pedro the Lion Returns with New Album Havasu: Stream

January 20, 2022

ALTO ARC

Deafheaven Singer George Clarke's New Band ALTO ARC Announce Debut EP, Share Video for "Bordello": Stream

January 20, 2022

Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen shadow in the frame you belong there debut solo album origins

Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen Announces Debut Solo LP, Shares Origins of Single "Shadow in the Frame": Exclusive

January 20, 2022

Ghost album announce

Ghost Announce New Album Impera, Unleash New Song "Call Me Little Sunshine": Stream

January 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ho99o9 Unleash New Travis Barker-Produced Song "Battery Not Included": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale