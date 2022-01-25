How to Get Tickets to Bad Bunny’s 2022 Tour

Bad Bunny is heading on his “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” this summer, and it’s set to be one of the biggest tours of the year. After all, the Puerto Rican superstar just claimed the title as Spotify’s most streamed artists for the second year in a row with a stunning nine million global streams.
Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale codes.
What Is Bad Bunny’s Next Tour?
Bad Bunny had already scheduled his “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” which will see the artist tour the United States and Canada throughout March and April of 2022. “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” will follow, with a North American leg launching in Orlando, Florida on August 5th and ending in Los Angeles, California on September 30th. A South American leg will then stretch from October 10th (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) through December 9th (Mexico City, Mexico).
Who Is Opening for Bad Bunny on Tour?
Bad Bunny has enlisted EDM juggernauts Alesso and Diplo respectively to share the stage with him for the “World’s Hottest Tour.” Read below for the exact dates at which Alesso and Diplo will be performing.
How Can I Get Tickets for Bad Bunny’s 2022 Tour?
Pre-sale is always the best way to ensure you get tickets for major artists’ shows. Tickets for Bad Bunny’s “World’s Hottest Tour” go on sale Wednesday, January 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time, with a public on-sale following on January 28th at 12:00 p.m. local time.
Use the pre-sale code: CONEJO.
Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
What Are Bad Bunny’s 2022 Tour Dates?
See Bad Bunny’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.
Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:
02/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
02/11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center
02/13 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
02/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
02/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena Center
02/25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/26 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center
03/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
03/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
03/10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/11 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/01 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
04/02 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
04/03 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Trust Park ^
08/12 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^
08/18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^
08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/23 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^
08/27 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #
09/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^
09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^
09/09 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^
09/14 – Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum ^
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^
09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^
09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^
09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #
10/21 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
10/28 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani
11/11 – Asuncion, PY @ Estadio La Nueva Olla
11/13 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional
11/16 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
11/18 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot
11/22 – Panama City, PA @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez
11/24 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional
11/26 – San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán
11/29 – San Pedro Sula, HN @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
12/01 – Guatemala City, GT @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
12/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA
12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca
^ = w/ Alesso
# = w/ Diplo