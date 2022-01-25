How to Get Tickets to Bad Bunny’s 2022 Tour

Bad Bunny is heading on his “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” this summer, and it’s set to be one of the biggest tours of the year. After all, the Puerto Rican superstar just claimed the title as Spotify’s most streamed artists for the second year in a row with a stunning nine million global streams.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale codes.

What Is Bad Bunny’s Next Tour?

Bad Bunny had already scheduled his “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” which will see the artist tour the United States and Canada throughout March and April of 2022. “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” will follow, with a North American leg launching in Orlando, Florida on August 5th and ending in Los Angeles, California on September 30th. A South American leg will then stretch from October 10th (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) through December 9th (Mexico City, Mexico).

Who Is Opening for Bad Bunny on Tour?

Advertisement

Related Video

Bad Bunny has enlisted EDM juggernauts Alesso and Diplo respectively to share the stage with him for the “World’s Hottest Tour.” Read below for the exact dates at which Alesso and Diplo will be performing.

How Can I Get Tickets for Bad Bunny’s 2022 Tour?

Pre-sale is always the best way to ensure you get tickets for major artists’ shows. Tickets for Bad Bunny’s “World’s Hottest Tour” go on sale Wednesday, January 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time, with a public on-sale following on January 28th at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Use the pre-sale code: CONEJO.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Bad Bunny’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Bad Bunny’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Advertisement

Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:

02/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

02/11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center

02/13 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

02/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

02/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena Center

02/25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/26 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center

03/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

03/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena

03/10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/11 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/01 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

04/02 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

04/03 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Trust Park ^

08/12 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

08/18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/23 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

08/27 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #

09/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^

09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^

09/09 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

09/14 – Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum ^

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^

09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #

10/21 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

10/28 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani

11/11 – Asuncion, PY @ Estadio La Nueva Olla

11/13 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

11/16 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

11/18 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot

11/22 – Panama City, PA @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez

11/24 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional

11/26 – San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán

11/29 – San Pedro Sula, HN @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

12/01 – Guatemala City, GT @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

12/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA

12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca

^ = w/ Alesso

# = w/ Diplo