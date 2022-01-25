How to Get Tickets to Bad Bunny’s 2022 Tour

Menu
Bad Bunny, photo by Gladys Vega/ Getty Images
Consequence Staff
January 25, 2022 | 5:51pm ET

    Bad Bunny is heading on his “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” this summer, and it’s set to be one of the biggest tours of the year. After all, the Puerto Rican superstar just claimed the title as Spotify’s most streamed artists for the second year in a row with a stunning nine million global streams.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale codes.

    What Is Bad Bunny’s Next Tour?

    Bad Bunny had already scheduled his “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” which will see the artist tour the United States and Canada throughout March and April of 2022. “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” will follow, with a North American leg launching in Orlando, Florida on August 5th and ending in Los Angeles, California on September 30th. A South American leg will then stretch from October 10th (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) through December 9th (Mexico City, Mexico).

    Who Is Opening for Bad Bunny on Tour?

    Bad Bunny has enlisted EDM juggernauts Alesso and Diplo respectively to share the stage with him for the “World’s Hottest Tour.” Read below for the exact dates at which Alesso and Diplo will be performing.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Bad Bunny’s 2022 Tour?

    Pre-sale is always the best way to ensure you get tickets for major artists’ shows. Tickets for Bad Bunny’s “World’s Hottest Tour” go on sale Wednesday, January 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time, with a public on-sale following on January 28th at 12:00 p.m. local time.

    Use the pre-sale code: CONEJO.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Bad Bunny’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Bad Bunny’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    02/11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center
    02/13 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    02/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    02/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    02/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    02/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    02/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    02/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena Center
    02/25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
    02/26 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
    02/28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center
    03/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    03/03 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    03/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    03/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    03/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
    03/10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    03/11 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    03/12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    03/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    03/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    03/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    03/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    03/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    03/23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
    03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    03/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    04/01 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    04/02 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    04/03 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
    08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Trust Park ^
    08/12 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^
    08/18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^
    08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
    08/23 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^
    08/27 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #
    09/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^
    09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^
    09/09 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^
    09/14 – Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum ^
    09/17 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^
    09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^
    09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^
    09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #
    10/21 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
    10/28 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
    11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani
    11/11 – Asuncion, PY @ Estadio La Nueva Olla
    11/13 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional
    11/16 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
    11/18 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot
    11/22 – Panama City, PA @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez
    11/24 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional
    11/26 – San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán
    11/29 – San Pedro Sula, HN @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
    12/01 – Guatemala City, GT @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
    12/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA
    12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca

    ^ = w/ Alesso
    # = w/ Diplo

