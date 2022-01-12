Big Mouth Spinoff Human Resources Sets Release Date, Recruits Rosie Perez and Henry Winkler

Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources has set a release date and added a pair of distinctive voices to its cast. The animated series will debut on Netflix on March 18th, with Rosie Perez and Henry Winkler stepping into new roles. Along with the announcement, the streamer unveiled a new teaser trailer, which you can watch below.

Perez will voice Petra the Ambition Gremlin, with Winkler playing Keith From Grief. Netflix also revealed a quartet of actors returning from the Big Mouth cast: Thandiwe Newton (Mona the Hormone Monstress), Jemaine Clement (Simon Sex), Maria Bamford (Tito the Anxiety Mosquito), and Bobby Cannavale (Gavin the Hormone Monster).

According to the official logline, Human Resources “pulls back the curtain” on the daily lives of the Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and more, showing “that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.”

Last June, we learned Randall Park (Pete the Logic Rock), Aidy Bryant (Emmy the Lovebug), and Keke Palmer (Rochelle the Lovebug) would appear in Human Resources as series regulars alongside Big Mouth cast members Nick Kroll (Maurice the Hormone Monster) and Maya Rudolph (Connie the Hormone Monstress). Other actors reprising their roles in the offshoot include David Thewlis, Brandon Kyle Goodman, and Pamela Adlon.

Season 5 of Big Mouth debuted last September, featuring a special Christmas-themed episode done with puppets and stop-motion. During last year’s Emmy Awards, Rudolph won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her role in the series.